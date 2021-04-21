Get ready to travel over the rainbow to come watch the Old Colony Players production of the "The Wizard of Oz."

Performances will be held at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater on 401 Church St. NW in Valdese, with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The cast members have been in rehearsal for eight weeks for this production. The dress rehearsal will be Thursday night and is invitation-only for members of the cast and their closest family and friends to get a preview of the show before opening night.

Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Old Colony Players, discussed more about the production.

“It is a typical 'Wizard of Oz,' just like the movie,” she said. "All of those beloved songs that everybody knows, like ‘We’re Off to See the Wizard,' 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' and 'Munchkin Land,’ all of that, it really follows the movie pretty closely.”

The cast members are from locations all over the county and beyond. They vary in age, the youngest being is a toddler.

“We have an incredibly talented cast,” Potter Pruitt said. "Our Dorothy is a 16-year-old girl from Hickory named Kaylyn Hall, and we have a very seasoned group of actors. Our youngest cast member is 3-years-old; she will actually be turning 4 on opening night. So it is definitely the 'Wizard of Oz' that everyone knows and loves.”

The amphitheater is not covered, but the show will go on rain or shine and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the event.

“We do have chairs available or people can bring their own chairs," she said. "We are following COVID protocols, so we do ask people to bring a mask. Concessions will be available. We are doing limited seating. We are limiting the seating to about 150 people so that we can accommodate social distancing.”

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $10 for children. They can be ordered online through oldcolonyplayers.com or by calling the office at 828-522-1150. All money will be benefiting the Old Colony Players for future productions.

The Old Colony Players have been in existence for years, and they have hosted many productions for people to enjoy.

“The Old Colony Players are a nonprofit community theater,” said Potter Pruitt. “We have been in existence since 1968, so we are Burke County’s oldest and continuously running community theater.”

The Old Colony Players will be hosting more productions throughout the year. Their next will be "From This day Forward," a production that has run for 52 seasons.

“Auditions for ‘From This Day Forward’ will be held on May 16 and May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater,” said Potter Pruitt.

For information on the Old Colony Players production of "The Wizard of Oz," to purchase tickets or receive more information about future productions, visit oldcolonyplayers.com or call the office at 828-522-1150.