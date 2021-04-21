Local production company to present 'Wizard of Oz'

Get ready to travel over the rainbow to come watch the Old Colony Players production of the "Wizard of Oz."

Performances will be held at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheater on 401 Church St. NW in Valdese, with the first performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The cast members have been in rehearsal for eight weeks for this production. The dress rehearsal will be Thursday night and is invitation-only for members of the cast and their closest family and friends to get a preview of the show before opening night.

Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the Old Colony Players, discussed more about the production.

“It is a typical 'Wizard of Oz,' just like the movie,” she said. "All of those beloved songs that everybody knows, like ‘We’re Off to See the Wizard,' 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' and 'Munchkin Land,’ all of that, it really follows the movie pretty closely.”

The cast members are from locations all over the county and beyond. They vary in age, the youngest being is a toddler.

