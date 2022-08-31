Local production of Cyrano opens Friday

The Old Colony Players will present an adaptation of one the world’s most beloved stories.

“It is kind of a familiar story, but it’s been done in so many ways,” said Edyth Potter Pruitt, general manager of the theater troupe. “I think people think they are familiar with it but they’re not really that familiar with it.”

Cyrano De Bergerac will open on Friday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. and run for five nights at the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre in Valdese.

Potter Pruitt said the show is a blend of action, comedy and drama featuring a little bit of something for everyone.

“Sword fighting, witty banter, romance, a know-it-all lead love, cool costumes and an amazing cast and crew,” she said.

Potter Pruitt said the script is an adaptation of the 125-year-old original.

“This is an adaptation; the original script is five hours long,” she said.

Still, this adaptation clocks in at around two and a half hours.

The show features a 28-member cast and stars Eric Seal playing Cyrano, Lori Franklin portraying Roxane and Miranda Cole playing Roxane’s love interest Christian.

“Miranda is very tall – she’s almost 6-feet tall,” said Potter Pruitt. “It totally works – it’s really fun.”

Potter Pruit said Cyrano is a beloved classic that works through questions about what it takes to love and the different perceptions of love that exist in the world.

Hunter Curtis, the show’s director, added that Cyrano challenges superficial ideas about beauty and love.

“This production reminds us that beauty lies within, and that love is the ultimate good,” he said. “This cast has been absolutely stellar, and we know everyone will laugh, cry and go away with renewed perspective on life and love.”

Potter Pruitt called Cyrano a well-loved show.

“It has romance and humor and drama and action all packed into one show,” she said. “For a lot of people, it’s their favorite show because it has everything.”

Eric Seal who portrays Cyrano is one of those people.

“It’s his all-time favorite show,” Potter Pruitt said.

The Old Colony Players will present Cyrano De Bergerac in the Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre on Friday and Saturday Sept. 2 and 3 and Thursday, Friday and Saturday Sept. 8,9 and 10. All shows will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (over 60) and $12 for students including college students. For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://oldcolonyplayers.com/tickets or call 828-522-1150. The Fred B. Cranford Amphitheatre is located at 401 Church St. NW in Valdese.