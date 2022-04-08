Local publisher launches authors’ podcast

Redhawk Publications will offer a variety of information for local authors and book lovers through its new podcast, “RedPubPod.”

The publishing press is an artistic initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest created by local writers.

The podcast, created by Richard Eller, executive director of Redhawk Publications; Robert Canipe, chief editor; and Patty Thompson, project coordinator, will be offered a few times a month, airing on Thursdays and available on the publisher’s Facebook page at facebook.com/RedhawkPub and its YouTube channel.

The first podcast that aired on Thursday, April 7, covered the history of Redhawk Publications and instructions on how to submit a manuscript. Future podcasts will include interviews with the publisher’s authors.

“There are a million and one podcasts,” Eller said. “Entering into this vast field might seem at face value like we are simply jumping on an overcrowded bandwagon. That said, our mission is not just to hear ourselves talk. It is focused on helping prospective Redhawk Publication authors learn about us, what we do and how we do it. Helping our writers get their newly released publications exposed to a wider audience is also an objective of the pod.”

Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press and has more than 80 unique titles.

“We are becoming increasingly more visible in the publishing world, and this has resulted in us experiencing an upsurge in unsolicited manuscript submissions,” Thompson said. “So this podcast is timely. We can help educate prospective authors on our submission guidelines and how we differ from self-publishing and the elusive big five publishing house.”

Canipe said he is excited about the podcast.

“Listeners will find that we are pretty open to ideas and we are creative,” Canipe said. “We have fun and yet know our vision. I think listeners that aspire to get their writing published will be our audience, and our author interview episodes will see an increase in listeners that like to read and learn about new authors.”

For more information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.