Local publishing house hits 5-year mark

HICKORY – A project to document Hickory’s response to the polio epidemic launched a publishing house now celebrating five years of printing local writers’ works.

A group of educators at Catawba Valley Community College studied what was arguably Catawba County’s biggest, most nationally recognizable event - its response to the dreaded disease of polio. They presented their findings in the book, “Polio, Pitchforks, and Perseverance: How a North Carolina County Named Catawba Built a Miracle,” which inspired an accompanying documentary, “Miracle: How a North Carolina County Named Catawba Battled Polio and Won.” The effort led to the creation of Redhawk Publications, an ongoing initiative to reflect the community it serves. Robert Canipe, editor-in-chief at Redhawk, has been involved with the publishing house from the beginning.

“The polio project made us curious as to how a community comes together, and in 52 hours builds a hospital that eventually saves 800 kids’ lives,” Canipe said. “Why are we so divided today, when there was a time everyone thought that children surviving polio was more important than themselves, money, etc.? We decided there may be more stories of this type in the community. So, with Dr. Garrett D. Hinshaw’s blessing, we went after those stories. And we’ve found them.”

Redhawk publishes books written by students, faculty and staff of CVCC, as well as members of the college's community partners and local writers, according to its website. The publisher’s stable of authors currently hail from all over the US. Its collection features more than 100 titles, including classroom texts, poetry, history and fiction.

To celebrate the anniversary, the leadership team at Redhawk shared their greatest successes from the past five years.

Most recently, the publishing house signed Civil Rights icon and lawyer for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Clarence B. Jones, to publish his personal memoir detailing events such as his co-authoring the famed “I Have A Dream” speech and his involvement in-person negotiations with inmates during the Attica prison uprising. The hard cover release is scheduled for 2023.

Already available is the comedic work of Mary Jo Pehl of “Mystery Science Theatre 3000” TV series fame. Her second book, “Dumb, Dumb, Dumb,” is a comedic take on a memoir focused on her mother’s book reviews. “Saturday Night Live’s” Laraine Newman said the book offers “many laugh out loud moments seen through Pehl’s endearing wit.”

A number of releases have received awards. Both “Hickory: Then & Now,” combined with a “Complete History” reader, and Steve Hill’s “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, 1790-1990” were recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians for excellence in preserving the history of North Carolina communities.

In addition to releasing publications featuring Ridgeview, Newton, Hickory and the Henry River Mill Village, the publishing house has presented volumes on local history, including a memoir from Leroy Lail, called “Win-Win” and a look back at CVCC’s past, entitled “Nimble and Tenacious: The History of Catawba Valley Community College.”

“We’ve been very fortunate,” said Richard Eller, executive director of Redhawk Publications. “Not only have we been able to tap into the immense talent of the region, but once authors and artists from across the country heard about the program, they have sent us some notable works and wonderful literature.”

A variety of poetic works have found an audience through the publishing house. Hickory’s Scott Owens has three collections available, including “World Enough: Poems For and About Children (and a few grown-ups),” a work that features the artwork of local resident Missy Cleveland. Scott’s latest work, “Prepositional,” debuted in December.

Yuan Changming, an internationally renowned Chinese poet based in British Columbia, will have his most recent collection published in early 2023 with Redhawk.

In 2021, the North Carolina Poetry Association selected the publishing house as its contracted publisher for the annual Lena Schull Poetry award.

The Redhawk Publications team said they strongly believe in helping the community to become a better place. Last year, Canipe led a class at Exodus Ministries on writing. The project produced a publication called, “Exodus Diaries: Stories of Redemption and Freedom,” which will be used as a fundraiser. In 2021, Hickory resident Barbara Weathers composed a book on Christian acrostics. Her work proved popular and beneficial to Safe Harbor, a nonprofit that receives all proceeds from the sale of Weathers’ “A Legacy of Faith: Words for the Journey.”

Debuting in 2023 will be a work by Fiely Matias that helps children deal with bullying. While his play is still in development, his children’s book, “Rebee Dedoo Dada,” a colorfully illustrated volume for kids, was published by Redhawk.

Additionally, Patty Thompson, acquisitions editor at the publishing house, along with Canipe and Eller, host a regular podcast called “RedPubPod,” in which they interview their authors about their work. The podcast is distributed by The Mesh Network of Catawba and is available wherever podcasts are downloaded.

With the efforts of freelance editors, graphic designer students from the CVCC graphic arts program, photographers like Clayton Joe Young, head of the college’s photography program, and friends of the program, Redhawk Publications published almost 50 books in 2022 alone, making it a leading resource for the Catawba Valley for the literary arts to shine and find an audience.

“We are blessed to have Redhawk Publications here in Catawba County,” said Austin Allran, Catawba County commissioner, who has released a Christian mystery novel through Redhawk called, “The Legend of the Isle of Cats.” “I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with their staff over the last year, and I appreciate their professionalism and dedication. Redhawk Publications is an asset to our county, state, and nation.”

Thompson, Eller and Canipe said readers may expect many more works from the publishing house in 2023, including books on the history of the western North Carolina furniture industry and a gripping and gritty historical novel on enslavement, centered in the area.

For more information, visit https://redhawkpublications.com.