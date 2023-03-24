A local quilter celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 21 in a unique way.

Morganton quilter and retired teacher Thelma Luciana was interviewed for the “Quilters’ Save Our Stories” oral history project by Amy Milne, executive director of The Quilt Alliance.

The Quilt Alliance is a nonprofit that supports and develops projects with institutional and grassroots partners to document, preserve and share the history of quilts and quilt-makers.

Milne, a Morganton native who recently relocated back to the area, has fond memories of Luciana as her third-grade teacher and said she was honored to serve as her interviewer.

The QSOS project, founded in 1999, is the largest collection of first-hand accounts of quilt-making, both present-day and in living memory, in the world. Each interview lasts about 30-45 minutes and is recorded via audio and sometimes video. The original audio recordings and photographs are archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, and the archive for the digital recordings is the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History at the University of Kentucky Libraries. Quilt Alliance has documented 1,200 interviews with quilt-makers included in the QSOS collection.

Luciana has lived in Morganton since 1956 and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1965. She completed teacher training in 1964 at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, where she became a certified teacher to the deaf. She taught for 28 years in Burke County -- one year at Hillcrest Elementary School and the rest of her career at Mountain View Elementary School, teaching third- and fourth-grade students.

She is a lifetime member of both the Burke Quilters’ Guild and the Aldersgate Herb Club and is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

Luciana is known to members of the Burke Quilters’ Guild and many in the community for her exquisitely detailed hand sewing, quilting and applique on all of her quilts, according to a previous News Herald article. The guild presented her with a Lifetime Member Award in 2021. At the time, her quilts had won at least one ribbon in the guild’s annual quilt show for 27 years of her 28-year membership, according to member Judy Brittain. One year, she won six ribbons for quilts she submitted into the show.

The guild will screen Milne’s interview with Luciana at its next meeting Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Burke County Senior Center at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton and welcomes visitors.

To learn more about The Quilt Alliance’s “Quilters’ Save Our Stories” oral history project, visit qsos.quiltalliance.org.

To learn more about the Burke Quilters’ Guild, visit burkequiltersguild.com.