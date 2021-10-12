Local race track gears up for Halloween

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The haunted monster truck ride is $10 per person, per day. This activity is suitable for most ages, at the discretion of parents and guardians of children that may attend.

The track of terror is $15 per person, per day. This activity is rated PG-13 and is geared more toward teenagers and adults due its frightening factors.

The spooky trail hayride is $10 per person, per day and is suited for all ages. It is family friendly, but still has spooky aspects that are suitable for most children.

Attendees will be able to purchase an all access wristbands for all three events. The wristband is $30 per person, per day. This allows those that purchase a wristband to participate in all Halloween events hosted at the park.

The park will be offering beer, snacks and drinks for those that attend. Beer will be on sale for $2 each Halloween weekend event.

Children that are 2 years old or younger get in for free. Parking is available at the park and will be $5 per car at the event.

Tickets are available for purchase online at HorsePowerPark.com.

For more information, visit HorsePowerPark.com. or visit the HorsePower Park Facebook page.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.