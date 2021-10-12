Local race track gears up for Halloween

A local race track will host a multi-weekend event as it gears up for Halloween.
HorsePower Park, a local race track and RV park, will be hosting the Monsters in the Woods event this Halloween season. The park is located at 2900 Race Track St. in Morganton.
The event will occur over the span of three weekends, beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
Monsters in the Woods will feature three activities for members of the community to participate in, all at different levels of scariness. The haunted race track monster truck ride, the track of terror and the spooky trail hayride will be available for Halloween enthusiasts to enjoy.
Kaila Savage, owner of HorsePower Park, is excited to host the community for the park's Halloween festivities. She explained that she hosted a Halloween hayride last year at the park, but she is excited for everyone to see the upgraded version of the park's Halloween festivities.
"Last year we did a short hayride and we had a good response from the community," Savage said. "So we just decided to expand it. We've gotten a lot more people involved this year and we are just excited to see how it turns out this year."
The three events vary in price and scariness. Most of the events are family friendly, but scarier activities will be available as well.
The haunted monster truck ride is $10 per person, per day. This activity is suitable for most ages, at the discretion of parents and guardians of children that may attend.
The track of terror is $15 per person, per day. This activity is rated PG-13 and is geared more toward teenagers and adults due its frightening factors.
The spooky trail hayride is $10 per person, per day and is suited for all ages. It is family friendly, but still has spooky aspects that are suitable for most children.
Attendees will be able to purchase an all access wristbands for all three events. The wristband is $30 per person, per day. This allows those that purchase a wristband to participate in all Halloween events hosted at the park.
The park will be offering beer, snacks and drinks for those that attend. Beer will be on sale for $2 each Halloween weekend event.
Children that are 2 years old or younger get in for free. Parking is available at the park and will be $5 per car at the event.
Tickets are available for purchase online at HorsePowerPark.com.
For more information, visit HorsePowerPark.com. or visit the HorsePower Park Facebook page.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.