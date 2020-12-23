Local railroad part of 17 short line improvement projects

RALEIGH — Seventeen short line railroads soon will be making improvements to their infrastructure thanks to approximately $16.7 million in matching grant funds being awarded as part of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement program.

FRRCSI supports rail infrastructure health, safety and performance throughout the state, enabling NCDOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects. The partnership helps railroads meet customer needs in an efficient and cost-effective manner while also preparing them for growing service demands and partnerships with new businesses and industries across the state.

The projects will provide more than $32 million in rail infrastructure improvements statewide.

That includes the Caldwell County Railroad, which runs 17 miles between Lenoir and Hickory, including the Burke County-Caldwell and Burke-Catawba County borders near U.S. Highway 321.

The project will install new crossties, switch ties and rail on the Hickory Runaround siding, renew grade crossings, address drainage issues, and improve embankment roadbed shoulders in Burke, Catawba and Caldwell counties. The total cost is $700,000.