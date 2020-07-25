Local recovery organization pivoting in its approach during COVID

When we weigh options and make decisions, we cannot simply think of the rock dropped into the water; the rock makes very little impact on its own, but the ripples that radiate out are the forces that cause the most change.
Developing solutions these days is anything but simple and having to view the collateral impact of it all is a heavy weight to bear. This understanding of the current state of substance use and misuse in Burke County as well as what COVID-19 would and is doing inspired one agency to pivot in the storm and develop an innovation to reach the community they had vowed to serve.
Eightly-five days ago, Drug-Free Burke, a coordinated team effort, led by Burke Recovery’s Drug-Free Communities and KBR community planning staff, released the first installment of their new virtual community engagement videos. The creators and hosts include Nick Ellis, Drug-Free Communities youth specialist; Brandi Greer, Drug-Free Communities coordinator; Leigh Metcalf, KBR community planning coordinator; and Kim James, executive director of Burke Recovery. Together they have developed innovative ways to continue engaging with the community to provide the message that people are not alone in this time and, no matter the circumstance, wellness and prevention are still important and essential.
After releasing multiple videos via social media, the team determined a sustainability plan: to focus on continuing real conversations about the substance use epidemic - and the collateral damage - that has plagued Burke County for years. Their online talk show, entitled “Real Talk with Real People,” aired every weekday April through June and is now produced three times a week.
The concept of the show is a roundtable discussion with real conversation about the need for prevention, the perceptions of substance use and the impact on families and the community-at-large. The conversations are not scripted and are honest and real. Topics include age of first use, legalization of marijuana, harm reduction, CBD, opioid use, meth and more. In addition, Drug-Free Burke invites guests to appear on the show to offer perspective and insight; appearances have been made by Lt. Will Lackey, PSO Casey Kinard, Teresa Thomas, Jason Seidel, Robb Sawyer, Chastity Poteat-Rice and many others.
“It is an outward expression of our deepest concerns and thoughts for our community in an effort to build up, speak out for and protect those who don’t seem to have a voice,” Greer said. “Together with our guests, we share experiences, strength and hope with those who need to hear it.”
“We knew that no matter what, we had to continue our work in the community, so when the first lockdown order was issued, we gave ourselves 48 hours to come up with a solution,” James said. “It was either going to work or fail, but we didn’t believe we had the option to do nothing.”
The shows have a coast-to-coast audience of active viewers. Since March 30, the videos have reached more than 500,000 people and have been viewed more than 330,000 times. The initiative gained national recognition from the Executive Office of the President through the Drug-Free Communities program and is a featured model for engagement through the Rural Health Information Hub, a division of the Division of Health and Human Services. The NC Department of Health and Human Services has also recognized the innovative approach and featured the productions at the state prevention conference in May.
The goal, however, is not, and never was, recognition. The team understood that isolation breeds stress and anxiety; which are especially detrimental for those in recovery. Having a way to reach people in these complicated times has proved beneficial. Viewers have shared that the videos help to keep them focused on their recovery in the darkest of times and are thankful they can watch them over and over and feel engaged. Others have openly responded seeking treatment and have been connected to a treatment provider within 24 hours. Many have shared that they learned things about substance use they never knew or have experienced myths being dispelled.
Through the process, even the hosts have learned some things.
“After 70 episodes, the main thing I have learned is that to change a community, we absolutely have to defund the dealers,” Ellis said.
From the creation of the show, multiple hashtag campaigns have been born: #DefundtheDealers - focuses on reaching out to address the source of the issue; #TruthTactic - promotes the real-life impact of substance use without being egregious; #Preventionis4Life - emhasizes that prevention plays a part in every life decision and also saves lives.
The goal of “Real Talk with Real People” is to get viewers to join the conversation. The first step to developing a plan of action to address the substance use epidemic that is claiming lives is to talk about the issues. The Drug-Free Burke team does just that, and they are willing and open to addressing the issues most would prefer to sweep under the rug. Leigh Metcalf encourages viewers to “be brave enough to start a conversation that matters.”
Become a viewer and join the conversation by going to the Burke Substance Abuse Network’s Facebook page. All videos are sharable and comments are encouraged. Be a part of the planning process as the community rallies together to fight substance use and misuse in the community where we live, learn, work, play and pray.
