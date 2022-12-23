Local relief agency spreads joy despite supply shortages

It has not been a typical holiday season for Burke United Christian Ministries. Supplies have been limited and demand has been high, a one-two punch Executive Director Alice Horton thinks is due largely to inflation and increases in the cost of living.

“I think, honestly, it’s because people don’t have it right now,” Horton said. “We’ve always had a population of people that we thought of as being in need this time of year. But now we have this new layer of folks, who because inflation has happened, it has put them in a situation where they might have been the ones that were adopting a kid at Christmas or making a donation to the food pantry, but now they’re feeling the scarcity so they’re holding back.”

As in past years, BUCM launched Operation Christmas Cheer this month to provide Christmas gifts, clothes and snacks to 25 local families in need and Christmas dinner for 100. This year, however, the ministry took a more scaled back approach.

“We’re doing holiday meals around the clock,” Horton said. “So, if somebody donates a turkey to us, we’re just sending it right out.”

She said supply shortages and increased demand made it necessary to streamline the process.

“In the past, we’ve tried to bag it and make it all cute,” said Horton. “But because this year has been so slim, we’re just trying to turn it over and send it out.”

Horton said the main goal was to get the food, gifts and clothes into the hands of families in need. Despite the efforts of the ministry’s staff and volunteers, however, there are still families who will struggle to put food on the holiday table and presents under their Christmas trees.

“We bought 100 turkeys, and they were gone in two days,” she said.

For information about Burke United Christian Ministries or to donate or volunteer to the ministry, visit www.bucm.net or call 828-433-8075.