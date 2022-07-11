Local resident carries on musical legacy with new business

GRANITE FALLS — Chapman Instrument Repair, a relatively new business based in Granite Falls, has roots that run deeply through the local community.

Greg Chapman, owner, is a familiar face in the region’s music circles from his 30-plus years with The Music Center. He is the founder of Blue Ridge Saxophone Festival and a professional performing saxophonist.

Chapman’s interest in instruments and music began at an early age and found expression through school band in Caldwell County schools. Band directors in middle and high school band programs built a foundation that has supported his lifelong love of music.

Robert Love, late Hudson High School and South Caldwell High School band director and then owner of The Music Center, continued to build on that foundation by hiring his former student as a salesperson in the store. With the exception of a stint in the US Air Force, Chapman spent the majority of his career at The Music Center until it was sold in 2018 after more than 50 years and six locations. Love shared his wisdom in the music industry with Chapman, teaching him all areas of the business, from sales and support to repairs.

“One of my prized possessions is the workbench that I used for repairs for all those years at The Music Center,” Chapman said. “It’s where Robert Love taught me not only the mechanics of instrument repair, but the value of quality work and the importance of a commitment to provide solid instruments.”

In 2018, Chapman founded Chapman Instrument Repair to provide quality woodwind and brass instrument repair with a foundation of more than three decades of experience and expertise. From a simple pad replacement to a complete instrument overhaul, Chapman Instrument Repair is committed to excellence in making sure musical instruments perform to the maximum capacity possible. In addition to professional instrument repair, Chapman Instrument Repair now offers new and used instruments, accessories and support for school band programs in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln and McDowell counties.

Chapman is well-respected among the region’s music scene.

“Greg is fantastic,” said Crystal Webb, director of the River Bend Middle School band in Claremont. “He does everything he can to make sure my school band program gets what it needs. I couldn’t do my job without him.”

David Wortman, retired Northview Middle School band director and former conductor of the Western Piedmont Youth Symphony, also praised Chapman’s work.

“I have worked with Greg for years and always tell people that, ‘Greg is so reliable that you can set your watch by him,’” Wortman said “I have always used Greg for instrument repairs for my school, as well as personally, when he was with The Music Center and now Chapman Instrument Repair.”

Beyond instrument sales, repairs and support for the region’s school music programs and novice musicians, Chapman has developed a network with professional musicians, including prolific saxophonist Ernie Watts and big band trumpeter Denver Beirman of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra. He has done repairs for them, collaborated on new instrument designs and publicly performed with both artists.

“I first met Greg Chapman over 20 years ago, when I played at one of the early SaxFests,” Watts said. “When he asked me to come back again in 2022, I was delighted. He is the same kind, warm, very knowledgeable person I remember from before, and his excellence in saxophone repair really helped me when I found a problem with the key alignment on the low notes of my Keilwerth tenor on arrival. Greg immediately dropped everything, took me to his shop and started repairing the problem. Before long, my horn was right back to normal, and it’s still playing great, thanks to Greg. I highly recommend him.”

Beirman agreed.

“I consider Greg a fellow brother in Christ, friend, talented musician and expert in his craft,” Beirman said. “He is so gifted at what he does, delivering a great level of excellence every time.”

He mentioned how he shared with Greg a concept for a new trumpet design that would increase the capacity of tone and extreme ranges compared to trumpets on the current market. Greg reviewed the idea and told him to come to his shop for a couple of days and they would “make that horn”—and that’s exactly what they did!

“Greg and I have worked together to create four experimental prototype trumpets that are easily the best trumpets I’ve played so far…and we’re still at it,” Beirman said. “The smallest shifts and adjustments can make huge differences, completely altering the sound of an instrument. Greg’s expertise is incredible to me. He ‘understands’ instruments and can get the best out of them.”

Chapman Instrument Repair is located at 23-1 Falls Avenue in Granite Falls. To learn more, visit chapmaninstrumentrepair.com or the “Chapman Instrument Repair” Facebook page, or contact Chapman at 828-234-1714.