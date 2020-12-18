Local resident first to graduate from online divinity school

A local resident has become the first graduate of a university’s new online Master of Divinity program.
Amy Kincaid of Morganton received her degree from North Greenville University on Oct. 17. She was part of the first group of students to begin the program when it launched in 2016. Kincaid completed her coursework in May, but the graduation ceremony was postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills of a broad range of Christian ministry positions, according to information from the university. While the program focuses on preparing students for local church ministry, it is also helpful to students pursuing missionary work, chaplaincy and a broad range of other Christian ministry opportunities. OnlineU.org ranks the program as the seventh most affordable Master of Divinity program in the nation.
“The courses were rigorous, even though most of it was online,” Kincaid said. “There was a lot of research and a lot of writing papers. I also got to attend the Southern Baptist Convention, which was a good experience.”
Kincaid chose to pursue her Master of Divinity to fulfill her desire to go into hospital chaplaincy. Kincaid explained that she first felt pulled toward chaplaincy in 2000 while working as a third-shift receptionist at Valdese General Hospital. During that time, she had several opportunities to work closely with the hospital chaplain and began to wonder if chaplaincy was something God might be leading her toward as well.
“As soon as she got there, she would just calm the whole atmosphere in the room,” Kincaid said. “I would watch that every single time, and I began to think about how I would love to do that one day.”
Several years later, while recovering from an injury, Kincaid said she felt the call to pursue chaplaincy again. She spent a lot of time praying, asking God for direction in her life.
“I was immobile for several weeks,” Kincaid said. “I started praying and asking God, ‘What is it that you would have me do?’ He spoke to me really clear that being a chaplain was the desire of my heart.”
After that experience, Kincaid began researching the path she would have to take to go into chaplaincy. She discovered she would have to go back to school and earn her Master of Divinity and settled on North Greenville’s new program as the right match for her.
Competing tasks
She said juggling work, school and family responsibilities, including the birth of her first grandchild, has been one of the most challenging seasons of her life. Over the course of her studies, she had to scale back the time she spent with family and friends to focus on her schoolwork. Through it all, though, she said the support of her family and friends, especially her husband, never wavered.
“My husband was my rock,” Kincaid said. “Everyone in my life was very supportive and stood by me the whole way. After graduation, I posted a picture to Facebook and thanked everyone for sticking with me even though I couldn’t go out and play.”
Over the course of her studies, she noticed there wasn’t much attention given to women’s roles in ministry.
“I decided to take it upon myself and wrote my dissertation on women in church leadership,” Kincaid said. “It was entitled, ‘Women in Leadership: Is It a New Paradigm for the Church Today?’”
She received several questions and concerns about her dissertation from her professors, but ultimately, they found common ground.
“I do believe God has called men to lead as pastors,” Kincaid said. “But women are also called to do the work of ministry. One of the first people Jesus called to go and tell was the woman at the well. Ministry doesn’t just consist of being a pastor.”
Kincaid works as the program supervisor for the Guardian ad Litem program in Burke County, which trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children navigating the court system. She believes that her ministry training is useful in her current occupation working with families and children who have been placed in foster care.
Still, she plans to continue her path to chaplaincy. Next spring, she plans to enroll in Atrium Health’s chaplaincy internship to receive on-the-job training from experienced chaplains.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.