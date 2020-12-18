Local resident first to graduate from online divinity school

“As soon as she got there, she would just calm the whole atmosphere in the room,” Kincaid said. “I would watch that every single time, and I began to think about how I would love to do that one day.”

Several years later, while recovering from an injury, Kincaid said she felt the call to pursue chaplaincy again. She spent a lot of time praying, asking God for direction in her life.

“I was immobile for several weeks,” Kincaid said. “I started praying and asking God, ‘What is it that you would have me do?’ He spoke to me really clear that being a chaplain was the desire of my heart.”

After that experience, Kincaid began researching the path she would have to take to go into chaplaincy. She discovered she would have to go back to school and earn her Master of Divinity and settled on North Greenville’s new program as the right match for her.

Competing tasks

She said juggling work, school and family responsibilities, including the birth of her first grandchild, has been one of the most challenging seasons of her life. Over the course of her studies, she had to scale back the time she spent with family and friends to focus on her schoolwork. Through it all, though, she said the support of her family and friends, especially her husband, never wavered.