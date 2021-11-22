Local resident honored for economic development efforts

She explained that The Industrial Commons has a “triple bottom line” that focuses on “people, profit and the planet.”

“It has to make money,” she said. “It has to be regenerative and sustainable. Work also needs to be something that can feed us — feed our souls, feed our own human development. It was really important that we were creating an opportunity for self-development for people left out or left on the margins. Work is a wonderful place to uplift those people. We wanted to create our business not just as a place where they could develop, but as a place where they could share some ownership and leadership in that business.”

Hemstreet, a Morganton native, said she developed a community-focused mindset early in life, especially from her father, Dr. Don Hemstreet, who was named the 2019 Distinguished Person of the Year.

“My dad has a real commitment to this idea of, ‘A lot has been given to you, and a lot is expected of you, and you are better off when the person beside you is better off,’” she said.

Hemstreet graduated from Freedom High School and was awarded the prestigious Benjamin N. Duke scholarship to study at Duke University, where she graduated cum laude.