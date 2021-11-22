Local resident honored for economic development efforts

A local organization has recognized a business leader for helping to transform the way people work.
The Rotary Club of Morganton has named Molly Hemstreet, owner of Opportunity Threads and executive co-director of The Industrial Commons, as its Distinguished Person of the Year for 2020.
“Each year, the Rotary Club of Morganton collects nominations and selects one person who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community,” said club member Deborah Jones. “It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the range of the average citizen, exemplifying the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self.’"
Hemstreet co-founded The Industrial Commons with Sara Chester in 2015. The nonprofit “founds and scales employee-owned social enterprises and industrial cooperatives, and supports frontline workers to build a new southern working class that erases the inequities of generational poverty and builds an economy and future for all,” according to its website.
The organization provides its incubator companies loans, space, infrastructure and other resources, as well as a variety of workforce development and training programs.
“People are interested in a different type of work,” Hemstreet said at a recent club meeting in which she was honored as Distinguished Person of the Year. “The future of work is going to be about how you work, not just what you’re doing. It’s got to be honoring pay, but also honoring the human dignity of that person.”
She explained that The Industrial Commons has a “triple bottom line” that focuses on “people, profit and the planet.”
“It has to make money,” she said. “It has to be regenerative and sustainable. Work also needs to be something that can feed us — feed our souls, feed our own human development. It was really important that we were creating an opportunity for self-development for people left out or left on the margins. Work is a wonderful place to uplift those people. We wanted to create our business not just as a place where they could develop, but as a place where they could share some ownership and leadership in that business.”
Hemstreet, a Morganton native, said she developed a community-focused mindset early in life, especially from her father, Dr. Don Hemstreet, who was named the 2019 Distinguished Person of the Year.
“My dad has a real commitment to this idea of, ‘A lot has been given to you, and a lot is expected of you, and you are better off when the person beside you is better off,’” she said.
Hemstreet graduated from Freedom High School and was awarded the prestigious Benjamin N. Duke scholarship to study at Duke University, where she graduated cum laude.
She returned to Morganton to teach English as a Second Language in Burke County Public Schools. She saw how the high unemployment rate at the time affected her students and their families, which sparked her interest in economic development. That interest led her to found Opportunity Threads LLC in 2008, described as “an immigrant-led cut and sew factory.”
“You may have seen or even purchased one of the thousands of T-shirt blankets they have made, recycling more than 2 million T-shirts for a national brand every year,” Jones said.
The company, which now employs 70 people, was designated as Cooperative of the Year by the US Federation of Worker Co-ops in 2016, according to the Industrial Commons website.
“We became the first place in the US where you can actually send your socks back in,” Hemstreet said. “We will make them back into yarn that will go back into a new pair of socks. This is the first circular economy-style project being done right here over at the old Carolina Shoe plant.”
The website explains how Hemstreet’s company evolved into a much larger vision.
“Opportunity Threads then partnered with Burke Development Inc., our local economic development entity, to start the industry cooperative, the Carolina Textile District LLC, winner of an IEDC Gold Award for Innovative Economic Development,” according to the website.
The Carolina Textile District is “a member-governed and member-driven network of values-aligned textile manufacturers in North Carolina, South Carolina and beyond,” according to a previous News Herald article.
“Her community development work over the past two decades, deeply focused on creating good work and including all community members, has impacted many lives,” Jones said. “Her model of community driven, participatory wealth building has been heralded as an authentic, U.S. based rural example of true grassroots economic development.
“Molly has spoken about her innovative approach to rural, participatory community transformation and development at the Aspen Ideas Festival and was invited by the Vatican to participate in the World Meeting of Popular Movements. For her work in environmental stewardship, Molly has been selected to participate in the Eileen Fisher Women’s business grant program and the Levi’s Strauss Collaboratory. Her work has been featured on National Public Radio, in Vogue Business, and the Wall Street Journal.”
Hemstreet also serves the community through a variety of volunteer positions. She is a member and former committee member of the Burke Women’s Fund, a member of the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and serves on the campus and operations steering team for the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.
She lives in Morganton with her husband, Francisco Risso, a chaplain with UNC Health Blue Ridge, and their sons, Emilio and Francisco.
“Molly is a dedicated and talented citizen whom Morganton is very fortunate to have as a resident,” said Dalton Walters, president of the Morganton Rotary Club. “She is well regarded by all who know her, and her continued support of and involvement in local business, civic and social initiatives is both admirable and encouraging. Molly is a great example of what it means to exemplify Rotary’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ and I am honored to recognize her as the 2020 Distinguished Person of the Year.”
Normally, the club holds a banquet for the Distinguished Person of the Year, but this year’s banquet, like last year’s, has been postponed due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Hemstreet expressed appreciation for the award and said her work roots her here and keeps her going.
“It’s a real reflection of my love for Burke County and what has shaped me,” Hemstreet. “This community has a really bright, beautiful and wonderful future. I’m excited to be here, raise my family here and be part of that.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.