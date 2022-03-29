Local resident publishes poetry collection

HICKORY – Local resident Beverly C. Finney has debuted a poetry collection titled, “Cracks in the Dark,” published by Redhawk Publications.

Finney worked in continuing education and public relations at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute and retired from Blue Ridge Energy as senior vice-president of community and public relations. She began writing in 2000 after being encouraged by Julian Scheer, who is best known for his work promoting NASA, and began writing poetry in 2009.

“Cracks in the Dark” is Finney’s second published collection, her first being “Bearing Witness.”

“I was working on another collection, but set it aside to do ‘Cracks’ as my offering to help ease some of the anxiety, fatigue and despair so many of us have been feeling,” Finney said. “I wanted this collection to feel interactive, so I included spaces for readers to make their own observations about the ways light seeps through the cracks in the darkness of their lives. It’s what gives us hope (and) keeps us going. I’m also inviting them to share those with me.

"I hope ‘Cracks,’ like ‘Witness,’ is accessible to anyone who finds meaning in reading and reflecting on the human experience. Most of all, I offer my poems to those looking for respite and companionship at a time when both seem in short supply. Some of the poems lift up, while others encourage examining our perspectives.”

Robert Canipe, senior editor at Redhawk Publications, shared his thoughts about the collection.

“Finney does a wonderful job of conveying the emotions we have all felt lately,” Canipe said. “’Cracks in the Dark’ encourages readers to dig deep into their own emotions and feelings, whether new or old, and examine them just as Finney does.

"I highly recommend ‘Cracks in the Dark’ for anyone looking for a poetry collection full of honesty, transparency and for those looking to express themselves with their own poetry.”

To purchase “Cracks in the Dark,” visit https://tinyurl.com/BeverlyFinneyCracks

Redhawk Publications is an artistic initiative of Catawba Valley Community College, publishing written works of interest for the local community and beyond. Established in 2017, CVCC is the only state community college with a publishing press, which has more than 65 unique titles. For more information on Redhawk Publications, contact Patty Thompson at pthompson994@cvcc.edu.