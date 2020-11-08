Local resident recalls end of war

The soldiers inspected the New Grand Hotel in Yokohama, located near Tokyo Bay, to make sure it was safe enough for Gen. MacArthur and other military and diplomatic personnel. They set up camp in a park across the street and then went out to guard the bridges.

A gunshot that rang out near one of the bridges late that night put everyone on edge.

“There were less than 200 men in the entire advance party,” Memmel said. “All of the heavier weapons were left in Atsugi. Our small platoon-sized force was armed only with M1s and BARs (Browning Automatic Rifle). None of us had more than 100 rounds of ammo. We knew there were 2-3 million of ‘them’ with access to their arms and probably an unlimited supply of ammunition. If this was the first shot of an insurrection or an attack on the bridges, the odds were definitely not in our favor.”

They were relieved when one of the soldiers called out shortly afterward that he had accidently misfired his gun.