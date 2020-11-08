Local resident recalls end of war

Local resident Carl Memmel had a firsthand experience of the surrender of Japan in World War II during his military career.
Memmel, 95, was 15 years old and living in Tampa, Florida, when the Japanese attacked the U.S. naval fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, according to a previous News Herald article. He joined the Army two years later because “it seemed like it was the right thing to do.”
He served as a paratrooper from 1943-46 with the 11th Airborne Division. His service took him around the world to places such as New Guinea, Leyte and Luzon, fighting battles to liberate the Philippines.
Memmel recently shared his memories of the end of the war in a detailed narrative he wrote for the “Voice of the Angels,” the newsletter of the 11th Airborne Division Association. At the end of the war, he was a member of the 188th Parachute Infantry Regiment tasked with securing Japan after its surrender on Aug. 15, 1945.
“I became one of the first American soldiers to set foot on what the Japanese considered ‘Sacred Soil,’ when I flew with a small group of other servicemen from Okinawa to Japan on Aug. 28, 1945, landing at Atsugi Airfield just outside of Yokohama,” Memmel said. “There were fanatics in that country who were famous for suicidal Banzai and Kamikaze attacks. We were lightly armed and without communications or backup. The main body of our division was not even due to begin arriving for another two days. Although things went smoothly, our anxiety level was sky-high, and there were a couple of very ‘antsy’ moments before the arrival of reinforcements.”
He described what he saw looking down at Japan from the airplane.
“On the way over Honshu, we could see the terrible beating that the Japanese cities had taken,” Memmel said. “There were wide, long paths with few, if any, buildings or houses.”
The group traveled by truck from the airfield to Yokohama to guard the city’s canal bridges and a hotel where Gen. MacArthur planned to set up headquarters while negotiating the terms of surrender.
“We would have been toast if things had gone awry and Kamikazes ambushed us or surrender negotiations failed,” Memmel said. “We didn’t think about or discuss these possibilities until much later in the course of events. We were all too young, naïve, excited about the war being over and confident in our leaders to realize what a high-risk mission we were embarking upon.”
He remembers his first sight of the city.
“The effects of the bombings observed from the air were much more apparent,” Memmel said. “The ruins were not unlike those left in the aftermath of a tornado — wide swaths of ruin, with very neat, relatively straight lines marking good areas from bad. Most of the damage appeared to be the result of high explosive bombing. I learned later that 40 percent of the city had been totally destroyed. There was no sight of any civilians. It was spookily quiet for the middle of the afternoon in a big city.”
The soldiers inspected the New Grand Hotel in Yokohama, located near Tokyo Bay, to make sure it was safe enough for Gen. MacArthur and other military and diplomatic personnel. They set up camp in a park across the street and then went out to guard the bridges.
A gunshot that rang out near one of the bridges late that night put everyone on edge.
“There were less than 200 men in the entire advance party,” Memmel said. “All of the heavier weapons were left in Atsugi. Our small platoon-sized force was armed only with M1s and BARs (Browning Automatic Rifle). None of us had more than 100 rounds of ammo. We knew there were 2-3 million of ‘them’ with access to their arms and probably an unlimited supply of ammunition. If this was the first shot of an insurrection or an attack on the bridges, the odds were definitely not in our favor.”
They were relieved when one of the soldiers called out shortly afterward that he had accidently misfired his gun.
On his second day in Yokohama, Memmel and his fellow soldiers finally got to see civilians when they went for a ride on a streetcar. They were surprised to find that it was Japanese custom for the men to take the seats on the streetcar, leaving the women to stand. The soldiers later packed up their tents and moved quarters to a silk mill. One soldier commandeered a few cases of beer for them to enjoy that evening.
“Life was good — no training, no shooting, a roof over our heads, a canvas cot and a cool beer,” Memmel said. “What more could we want?”
Later on during their assignment, he was posted as a guard on the roof of the hotel, which gave him a bird’s-eye view of history in the making.
“All kinds of military folks were moving in everywhere,” he said. “I was there when the surrender document was signed, and could peek over the roof parapet to watch the tops of the limousines.”
Memmel achieved the rank of sergeant before leaving the military, according to a previous News Herald article. He also served in the National Guard. He earned a college degree and worked for GE designing computer systems.
Memmel reflected on his military service for a video produced by The News Herald.
“It gives me a sense of pride that I did do it,” he said. “It wasn’t a picnic, but we did it and thankfully got through it without too many problems.”
