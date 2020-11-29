Local resident wins state award

Morganton resident Robert Pruett has been recognized for years of outstanding service to the state and his community with a North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Pine award.

“The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is among the most prestigious awards presented by the governor of North Carolina,” information about the award reads. “The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is presented to individuals who have a proven record of extraordinary service to the state. Contributions to their communities, extra effort in their careers, and many years of service to their organizations are some of the guidelines by which recipients are selected for this award.”

Pruett was born in Casar in Cleveland County, then moved to Kings Mountain when he was 3. He lived there on a farm until his father was killed in a farming accident in 1941. His brothers went to serve in the military in World War II, so he and his mother moved to the Salem community in Morganton when he was 10-years-old to be closer to his sisters.

WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Nov. 8-14) Take a look at some of the local news happenings from the last week in Burke County, and rea…