Local residents cut, deliver wood to families in need

When Birch McMurray and Charlie Burleson started cutting wood to help families in need in the community more than 20 years ago, they never imagined their ministry would grow to the size that it is today.

“Several years ago, we recognized that people who were eating at the soup kitchen were cold,” McMurray said. “Charlie and I were helping each other cut firewood, neither of us burned wood, but it was our hobby.”

The pair decided to enlist the help of a few other men from the Men’s Bible Study at First United Methodist Church to start splitting wood and donating it to Burke United Christian Ministries for people in need. That first winter, the group delivered four pickup truck loads of firewood and stacked along the outside wall of the ministries’ building. However, McMurray said that it did not take long to realize they would need to come up with another solution.

“That didn’t work because the people who were eligible didn’t have a way to come get it,” he said. “Also, people were fighting over it and stealing it, so the next year Charlie and I said, ‘we have a chainsaw and a pickup truck, why don’t we deliver it.’”

The next winter, McMurray and Burleson began delivering the wood, easing the burden, particularly on aging people, and ensuring the wood got into the hands of those who needed it most.

“The first year, we took seven loads,” he said. “The next year it was 14 and then 27, 42. And the number of volunteers had risen, too.”

In those early years, the operation was on McMurray’s property on Bost Road. Burleson and McMurray provided their own pickup trucks, and the men from First Methodist provided chainsaws and labor. McMurray said that, at that time, the members of First United Methodist provided most of the wood. He said that members would often donate trees that had blown down, were dead or were dying to the ministry if they could haul them off.

As the need and the available resources increased, however, the ministry adapted, purchasing a mechanical splitter with $1,700 provided by a Mull Grant. McMurray said that First United Methodist then purchased a second wood splitter and donated a truck to the ministry.

It wasn’t long before the ministry needed more space and had to relocate. Chris Witherspoon, the owner of Witherspoon Surveying, had been a volunteer since the ministry’s early days. He invited the ministry to use his property on Avery Street, and soon after, began taking over the coordinating duties from McMurray.

Today, the Burke United firewood ministry is operated by dozens of volunteer men, women and young people from several churches throughout county.

“I have a list of about 15 people that have volunteered in just that last couple of weeks,” McMurray said. “But there are a lot of people who come just once. … It’s no longer just the Methodist Church’s mission, it’s a community mission.”

According to McMurray, the ministry cut and delivered about 120 pickup truck loads of wood during the 2020-21 winter season, and he said that when volunteers are finished tallying up the numbers from this season, they expect to have surpassed last year’s mark.

According to McMurray, at first, local tree-cutting and firewood businesses were hesitant about the work they were doing.

“They thought we were competing with them,” he said. “I told them, ‘Look, a lot of people we take wood to are not able to buy wood from you or anybody else.’”

Now, McMurray said some of these tree-removal companies are his biggest providers of donated wood.

“Now, the people that professionally remove wood, if they don’t need it for firewood to sell, they’ll haul it over to our wood yard,” he said. “Many of them will cut it up for us. … Now, they are our biggest source of wood.”

According to McMurray, eligibility for firewood is determined by Burke United, which then passes the list of names onto the wood-cutting volunteers who go to work. He said the ministry usually serves older residents, especially widows and couples on fixed incomes who are struggling to stay in their homes.

“Most of the people we deliver to are elderly widows, many of whom live in the same house they got married in 50 or 60 years ago,” he said. “We also have single moms with a kid or two who are trying to make it and there’s people whose income and social security doesn’t meet their financial needs.”

McMurray said the ministry also serves people who have lost their jobs or are “down on their luck.” He said he has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people in need of firewood during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shutdowns.

According to McMurray, while the ministry is winding down for the season, it it always in need of volunteers. To learn more about the ministry or to volunteer, call Burke United Christian Ministries at 828-433-8075.

