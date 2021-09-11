Local residents share thoughts on 9/11 20th anniversary

I was in an English Literature Class at the Riche College of Education at Appalachian State University when I first heard that the twin towers of the World Trade Center were struck by an airplane. The atmosphere for us was one of uncertainty, terror, and worry. We tried to listen to what was happening on an old radio in the building, but there was too much static to really hear what was happening. Some of my classmates requested that we break for 30 minutes and then return to class. We went to the grassy area between the buildings, gathered in a circle, and prayed for everyone involved in the tragedy. This was initiated by K. Teague who later learned that her cousin was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon. I asked myself what would I have done if I were on the airplane that was hijacked? My heart went out to the families of those lost in the towers and the firemen that were in the towers. Sept. 11, 2001 is a day in history where the world stood still. For days the world watched as the clean-up and recovery commenced. There was little we could do but pray for the families that lost loved ones and for those working the scene. I think it is important for us to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but not to dwell on them. There are some moments in history that we learn from and try not to repeat, and there are other moments that we celebrate.