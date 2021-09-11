Local residents share thoughts on 9/11 20th anniversary

MSG AJ Schwankert
U.S. ARMY-Retired and social studies teacher at East Burke High School
I was a Master Sergeant in the Army, stationed at Fort Bragg with 18th Airborne Corps. My clerk’s husband worked on Fort Bragg too, as a civilian in the Intelligence section. She told me that a plane had just hit the WTC. I assumed it was a small private plane, so initially, it was disbelief of anything serious. When I got to the Commanding General’s office to deliver a report, there was a crowd in the General’s outer office watching the TV. My disbelief quickly turned to shock. Honestly, I remember thinking that “we are going to war and we need to give the Taliban a show of force” because I know that it is the only thing that they respect or to which they respond. It was the day that terrorists actively attacked the largest city in our country, New York City, and killed over 3,000 innocent civilians. Their goal was to attack our country to divide the many cultures in our country, to bring us to our knees in fear. I think it is important to realize and understand what it took for our country to react with military action. The ability to demonstrate the importance of reaction by a freedom-loving country when we are attacked. The resolve of our government and our allies, to defend the rights and liberties of our citizens, is one of the missions of our government.
Jennifer Davis
second-grade teacher at Hildebran Elementary
I was at work when 9/11 occurred. Everyone was very quiet and shocked at what was going on. We all stood there in disbelief. All I wanted to do was go pick up my kids from day care and just hold them. Yes, I do think it’s important for students to learn about 9/11 because, like it or not, it is a sad part of our history. I lost a classmate when the Pentagon was hit by a plane. I always read the book “September 12: We Knew Everything Would Be All Right” to my class after talking about what happened because it was written by kids their age right after the tragedies.
Clay Nelson
Project Lead the Way instructor at Patton High School
I was in an English class in sixth grade at Hillsdale Middle School in Jeromesville, Ohio. I can remember our principal coming to the door and talking to my teacher. The teacher then told us that something was happening in the country and the feeling was extremely tense and I remember feeling scared because the “grown-ups” were acting very strange. Being in sixth grade, I didn’t really understand the gravity of what was happening. I can remember wondering why we stopped classes and why we were all sitting around with the lights off. We all went home and Dad had the TV on and the destruction was playing on every station. It felt a lot like a movie that had no positive ending. It felt like everything was standing still and we were all waiting to know what to do. Yes, I do think it’s important for students to be taught about 9/11! The only way to justify the last 20 years in the Middle East is by explaining, in detail, what happened on 9/11. The only way to better our future is by teaching and educating it on the past, with honesty and transparency. If not for the betterment of our future, then to honor those who fought to protect the freedoms you and I enjoy every day.
Paul Gannt
Project Lead the Way instructor at Draughn and East Burke high schools
I was on my way to get new tires and heard it cut in on the radio. When I got to the shop, I watched the later events unfold on the TV with the mechanics. Here I was in the middle of a “normal” activity talking to the folks putting on my tires while this whole thing unfolded. We were all caught up in these images that were so real and so earthshaking. It was very unique experiencing that morning around strangers and talking about those events in a real and meaningful way. I remember the feeling of walking into the unknown. This was our Pearl Harbor. That moment that shook our sense of safety and routine. It was a pretty sobering moment. You knew that the world changed that day. You can describe how you felt, but you cannot create that feeling you felt in someone else by describing it. Events like this are absolutely indescribable in a meaningful way. Imagine waking up to a day just like any other day and over the course of the day your whole sense of normalcy, safety and tragedy changes forever. Through teaching about events like this we can hope to show the importance of humanity and forging a path forward. Sometimes the knowledge of tragedy can inspire others to work diligently to better our lives as a human race. If we can buckle down and learn from events like this we can hopefully keep working to lay down a foundation of global progress.
Shanda Epley
principal at Oak Hill Elementary School
I was teaching a classroom of first-grade students at Chesterfield Elementary. Everyone including myself was in shock, not believing what we had heard or seen on TV screens. We wanted to know more about the details, but we also had to remain calm for our children we were teaching. I was six months pregnant expecting our first child. I thought to myself how can this be real. Bringing a baby into the world when everything with 9/11 going on was scary and confusing. I was thankful for my faith in God and knowing even during times of uncertainty, I could put my trust in him and not the events around me. It is hard to describe — the loss, tragedy and devastation are hard to comprehend even when visiting Ground Zero. We could learn a lot from reflecting back about that day. Having a faith in God, a hope for our future and loving one another will be what gets us through hard times like many families faced during 9/11 and also now during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an event that affected our entire country and the world was watching. It was a day of sadness for all Americans, but especially for those who lost family, friends and loved ones at Ground Zero. I am thankful for the men and women who have served our great country and provided us with the freedoms we enjoy each day. We should never take for granted our freedoms and we should be very thankful we live in America.
Andrea Gladden
Project Lead the Way instructor at East Burke Middle School
I was in an English Literature Class at the Riche College of Education at Appalachian State University when I first heard that the twin towers of the World Trade Center were struck by an airplane. The atmosphere for us was one of uncertainty, terror, and worry. We tried to listen to what was happening on an old radio in the building, but there was too much static to really hear what was happening. Some of my classmates requested that we break for 30 minutes and then return to class. We went to the grassy area between the buildings, gathered in a circle, and prayed for everyone involved in the tragedy. This was initiated by K. Teague who later learned that her cousin was on the plane that crashed into the Pentagon. I asked myself what would I have done if I were on the airplane that was hijacked? My heart went out to the families of those lost in the towers and the firemen that were in the towers. Sept. 11, 2001 is a day in history where the world stood still. For days the world watched as the clean-up and recovery commenced. There was little we could do but pray for the families that lost loved ones and for those working the scene. I think it is important for us to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but not to dwell on them. There are some moments in history that we learn from and try not to repeat, and there are other moments that we celebrate.
David Gercken
social studies teacher at Freedom High School
When I first heard of what was going on it was my planning period. There was a TV in the teacher’s workroom so it was turned on and we watched it unfold in horror. During my next class, we watched the towers fall down live on TV. There was a sense of shock and fear. I remember students crying and praying as we watched people dying before our eyes. Many people felt compelled to go to a local church and pray for the victims, their families, and our country. People were afraid to go out in public places due to fear of more terrorist attacks. I was experiencing a sense of disbelief but that soon faded into anger and resolve. Think of what the people are going through right now in the Afghani-