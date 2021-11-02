Local restoration company hosts gratitude project

SERVPRO is typically known for its cleanup and restoration services, but this holiday season, they are restoring community gratitude.
Members of the SERVPRO team in Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Catawba counties have created their own version of “The Gratitude Project.” The team members partnered with local elementary schools, businesses and churches to create gratitude cards in support of local health care workers and first responders.
The cards were placed on gratitude boards at three local hospitals, including UNC Health Blue Ridge, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center. Kisha Edwards, business development team member at SERVPRO, is one of the key organizers of the project.
She is excited to see how the health care workers will react to the cards and she wants them to know that her team supports them.
“SERVPRO decided to do a project gratitude that allows us to show appreciation and support for all the health care workers in the community,” Edwards said. “We reached out to several schools, churches and a lot of different places within the community. We had children make handmade cards, which is always the cutest. A lot of our local businesses also made cards as well.
“Involving the community is so important right now because with everything going on in the world right now with COVID, these health care workers are working countless hours, night and day, non-stop. We wanted to show our support and let them know they’ve not been forgotten.”
SERVEPRO originally started the program as a company-wide initiative, but decided to open the project to the community. Shannon Warlick, director of human resources at SERVEPRO, also helped organize the project. She believes it’s important to support local health care workers and first responders.
“It’s just so important for us to give back,” Warlick said. “The communities do so much for us and it’s really important for us to give back to the communities as well, especially the health care workers because they have been through so much over the last year.
“We just want to extend our gratefulness to our health care workers. They’ve been on the front lines and have worked tirelessly to make sure our communities are taken care of and we appreciate everything they do.”
Edwards and her team have gathered roughly 350 gratitude cards and counting to hang at the three local hospitals.
Some of the schools and businesses that have participated in the project include:
Mull Elementary School
Bowers Insurance Agency
Burke County Chamber of Commerce
Joy Baptist Church
First Citizens Bank of Hickory
Longview Elementary School
Southwest Elementary School
As the project continues to grow, Edward’s team will continue to accept gratitude cards for local health care workers. There are multiple locations where people can donate cards to health care workers including the Burke County Chamber of Commerce, SERVPRO headquarters in Lenoir and the FOURK restaurant in Hickory.
For more information, visit the Facebook page of SERVPRO of Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Catawba counties or call the SERVPRO office at 828-396-1070.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.