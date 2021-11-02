Local restoration company hosts gratitude project

SERVPRO is typically known for its cleanup and restoration services, but this holiday season, they are restoring community gratitude.

Members of the SERVPRO team in Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Catawba counties have created their own version of “The Gratitude Project.” The team members partnered with local elementary schools, businesses and churches to create gratitude cards in support of local health care workers and first responders.

The cards were placed on gratitude boards at three local hospitals, including UNC Health Blue Ridge, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center. Kisha Edwards, business development team member at SERVPRO, is one of the key organizers of the project.

She is excited to see how the health care workers will react to the cards and she wants them to know that her team supports them.

“SERVPRO decided to do a project gratitude that allows us to show appreciation and support for all the health care workers in the community,” Edwards said. “We reached out to several schools, churches and a lot of different places within the community. We had children make handmade cards, which is always the cutest. A lot of our local businesses also made cards as well.