Local retied educator, BOE member chosen for state board

A retired Burke County educator, principal and current school board member has been selected to serve on a high-profile state board.

Wendi Craven, former Burke County Public Schools principal, special education teacher and current chair of the Burke County Board of Education, was sworn in as a member of the North Carolina School Boards Association Board of Directors on Wednesday, Nov. 16 during the organization’s annual conference in Greensboro. Craven will serve a two-year term with an option to serve another two years at the end of it. She is the first female from Burke County to serve in this capacity.

For Craven, the new opportunity is another outlet for her to pursue her lifelong mission of educating children.

“I’m very passionate about education,” Craven said. “I’ve been in it my whole life, and I want to represent the school system well and I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and to protect the children of North Carolina and make sure they get the best education possible.”

After being sworn in, Craven said she wasted no time getting involved in her new role, speaking up during the board meeting and participating in several votes.

“One of those was that, if the state of North Carolina is going to pay for kids to attend private schools then (the schools) need to be held accountable,” Craven said.

Craven said while she is a vocal advocate for school choice, she also believes private schools receiving state funding must have transparent accountability systems in place so taxpayers can see how that funding is being used.

“Let me make myself clear, I am not anti any kind of education. Parents have the right to choose what they think is best for their child,” she said. “But when the taxpayers are putting money into it, if the public schools are held accountable to the level that we’re held accountable and scrutinized like we are … we need the same accountability for them.”

Craven said this recommendation, along with several others that were passed during the conference, will be sent to the North Carolina Assembly for consideration.

In addition to school choice issues, Craven said she hopes to be able to advocate for making changes to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that would reduce the distance some sports teams will have to travel to compete.

She also wants to tackle a newly proposed overhaul of the state’s teacher licensure program that would call for more stringent evaluations and could potentially lean more heavily on standardized testing.

Finally, she said the North Carolina School Report Cards' letter-grading system needs to be addressed because it has been out of balance for some time now. Currently, school letter grades are based 80% on proficiency and 20% on growth. Craven believes more heavily weighing student growth is a more equitable way to assess student performance across multiple subgroups.

“It needs to be flipped,” Craven said. “Or at least 50-50.”

For Craven, the process of being seated on the board began earlier this year when BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan nominated her for the position.

“They sent out an email distribution to everyone across the state in education,” Swan said. “So, I reached out to Wendi and asked her if she’d mind if I nominated her on behalf of Burke County Public Schools.”

Swan said she sounded excited about the opportunity to serve in a new capacity. He believes Craven’s experience and her commitment to Burke County make her a good choice to serve on the state board.

“We’re happy to have Ms. Craven on there, representing Burke County Public Schools,” Swan said. “She’s going to do a fantastic job.”