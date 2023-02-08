The North Carolina School for the Deaf hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the school's Hoffmeyer Cafeteria.

The school collected 22 blood products during the annual event this year and all donors received a $10 Amazon gift card and were entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Interpreting students from Appalachian State University and students from the NC School of Science and Math volunteered their time to assist with check in process and staff the snack table.

This is the school's 11th annual blood drive. Since its inception, the event has collected a combined total of 307 units for The American Red Cross.