Local school holds fundraiser to support teacher

Hildebran Elementary School will hold a pasta benefit fundraiser Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the schools’ cafeteria to raise money for one of its own.

The “Pasta with a Purpose” event will raise money for Sno Lewis, a fourth grade teacher at HES who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread and a dessert, according to a post from the Burke County Public Schools Facebook page.

The tickets are $5 per plate and can be purchased at HES Monday through Friday before 3 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the family to cover medical bills and expenses. If paying with cash at the school office, donation amounts must be exact change or the excess amount will be considered a donation, the post said.

Lewis has been a teacher at HES for more than 15 years and has also worked at Chesterfield and George Hildebrand elementary schools, teaching pre-k through fourth grade, according to a previous press release from Burke County Public Schools.

Lewis is admired in her work community. She was praised by Randy Sain, principal of Hildebran Elementary School.