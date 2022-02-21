 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local school placed on soft lockdown
breaking

Local school placed on soft lockdown

BCPS logo 4 by 6

CONNELLY SPRINGS — A local high school was on a soft lockdown Monday morning after reports of a suspicious person.

East Burke Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown at 9:16 a.m. on the advice of law enforcement after the Burke County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious person in the area, according to Cheryl Shuffler, Burke County Public Schools' public information officer. 

Shuffler said that the suspicious person was never on campus and the soft lockdown expired approximately 20 minutes later without incident.

