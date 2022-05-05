Local school to offer summer day camps

A Morganton school is taking applications for two summer camps geared toward kindergarten- through eighth-grade students.

Morganton Day School is planning two separate day-camp experiences this summer. The “Adventures Around Town” camp, featuring a morning at Bigfoot Climbing Gym, a float trip down the Catawba River and a downtown scavenger hunt among other adventures, is scheduled for June 13-17.

The “Movie Production Camp,” scheduled for July 11-15, will give students the opportunity to write, shoot and produce their own short films with a special movie premier day on Friday. According to Melanie Mikusa, head of school for MDS, both camps are open to anyone in the community and are currently limited to 40 students. However, school officials do have a backup plan in place in case they need to accommodate more.

“We currently have six teachers on tap,” she said. “Depending on where our numbers are, we can add some more.”

Mikusa said space for each week is limited to 40 in order to keep the student-teacher ratio low.

“One of the things with MDS is that we always keep a low student to teacher ratio so there can be a lot of individualized attention,” she said. “We wanted camp to run the same way.”

Mikusa said the goal of the camps is to give families in the community a taste of what Morganton Day School is about.

“All of the teachers who run camp are our teachers so that way they can get an opportunity to experience what MDS is and the MDS way in terms of how we teach,” she said.

She said while many of the campers will be MDS students, the camps are open to everyone.

“We’re already about halfway full, with half of the campers from the community and half students from the school,” she said.

Mikusa said school officials considered holding a STEM camp this summer, but decided to go a different direction.

“There are a lot of other camps out there,” she said. “We thought, ‘we could go down that path, too, or we could try something a little different.’”

Mikusa said school officials wanted to utilize the connections it has built within the community over the years.

“We are a community school, we sit right here in the heart of downtown Morganton,” she said. ”We started looking around town for what would be fun and adventurous — things that would be good for kids to have access to.”

For Mikusa, the idea is to create a well-rounded student by giving them access to a variety of different educational experiences. She sees the MDS camps as an opportunity for local children and encourages families to take advantage of the MDS camps as well as other summer programs offered in the community.

“We have a strong STEAM program, but we also have a strong fine arts program and a strong reading and language program,” she said. “It’s really important to be well-rounded.”

Mikusa said she made several phone calls before setting the dates for this year’s camp to try to make sure MDS camps were not overlapping with other camps.

“The idea behind all this is for kids to be able to have that well-rounded experience,” she said. “My hope is that they come to ours and they go to the STEAM camps and their summer is filled with really well-rounded activities.”

While MDS officials are planning camps that will be fun for students of all ages, Mikusa said there is also an educational component to everything happening during the program.

“In the scavenger hunt, for example, instead of saying, ‘we’re going to Merrill Mischief,’ there will be opportunities for kids to learn to read maps,” she said. “There will be math concepts as well — map reading, coordinates, ordinal directions and things like that.”

She said the movie production camp also will lend itself to a variety of real-world skills.

“When we move into the movie production that’s when they’ll learn how to green screen, there will be a writing component because they’ll be writing their script,” she said. “There will also be a collaborative, interactive component, tying in the arts when they are building the sets and then the technology part of production.“

The Morganton Day School summer camps will take place June 13-17 and July 11-15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Each camp will be divided by age group. The cost is $275 for the “Adventures Around Town” camp in June and $225 for the “Movie Production Camp” in July.

