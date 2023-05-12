The city of Morganton has much to celebrate during National Nurses’ Week on May 6-12, as it has an enduring legacy of high-quality nursing education.

Missionary nurse Maria Purdon Allen, who was sent to serve in Morganton in 1903, sowed the seeds for both Grace Hospital (now UNC Health Blue Ridge) and its School of Nursing, according to a history compiled by the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation Inc. Allen wrote an article that was published in an Episcopal Church publication called “The Spirit of Missions” in 1905 that illustrated the need for a hospital in Morganton. The article generated funding for the project, and the hospital opened in 1906. Allen served as director of nurses there until 1924.

Shortly after the hospital began operations, Allen noted the shortage of trained nurses available for hire and founded the Grace Hospital School of Nursing to provide training on-site. The school took female high school graduates between the ages of 18-25 “in good health and of good moral character” and put them through a three-year program to earn a degree in nursing.

The school did not initially charge for tuition and provided students with textbooks and uniforms. If the students made it through the program at least four months, they were paid a $5 per month stipend through the end of their junior year. The stipend was raised to $10 per month for seniors.

“Members of the medical staff served as teachers, and all training took place in the hospital,” the history reads. “Students learned by doing. Until the new nurses’ home was built in 1938, students lived in the hospital, sometimes giving up their rooms to patients and sleeping on cots on the porches.”

After six months in the program studying and assisting hospital staff, student nurses would receive their caps and a silver cross necklace in a special ceremony. Black strips were added to their caps in symbolic places at the beginning of their junior and senior years to indicate their advancement in the training.

“Grace’s school was unique in adopting the cross as the school insignia,” the history reads. “The silver cross was a replica of the cross worn by the Rev. Walter Hughson, hospital founder.”

Upon graduation, each nurse’s cross would be engraved with an “IHS” (In His Service) on one side and “Grace Hospital School of Nursing” and graduation date on the other. Lola Wilson was the first to graduate from the program in 1913. Allen oversaw the graduation of 21 nurses from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing during her time as director of nurses.

In 1921, Allen, Wilson and three other Grace graduates created the Grace Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.

“Its missions were to encourage in students and graduates alike a high standard of ethical and professional conduct, to promote fellowship between the nurses, foster an interest in professional growth, including sponsoring continuing education programs locally, and to offer financial assistance to deserving students,” the history reads.

The alumnae began to refer to themselves as “Grace Sisters.” The organization still meets monthly to hear presentations from a variety of health experts and continues to support fellow nurses with scholarships.

Three of the school’s graduates served in the military as nurses during World War I, and 32 Grace nursing students enrolled in the Cadet Corp. during World War II.

The Grace Hospital School of Nursing established a partnership with Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1960 to offer a four-year nursing degree. The hospital withdrew financial support from the program in 1973 but “continued its affiliation to students for clinical experience.”

To learn more about the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, visit brhcfoundation.org or visit the Grace Hospital School of Nursing exhibit at the History Museum of Burke County at 201 W. Meeting St. in Morganton.