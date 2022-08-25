Local schools anticipate increase in students receiving free and reduced lunch

The Child Nutrition Program has been a major area of focus for Burke County Public Schools this summer due, in part, to federal policy changes impacting districts across the nation.

Federal waivers that had been providing free school lunch to all students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic came to an end on June 30. While the changes did not affect the district's summer meal program, which served 26,036 meals, they do mean that parents and families will again need to fill out applications to determine eligibility for free and reduced priced meals.

Cheryl Shuffler, public relations officer for BCPS, said the district began waging a marketing campaign on July 1 to let parents know about these changes. According to the district’s most recent numbers, the campaign has been largely successful in getting parents back into the habit of filling out the application they have not had to complete since 2019.

“As of Aug. 23, we are at 56.5% free and reduced,” said Daniel Wall, child nutrition director for Burke County. “We are higher on our free and reduced numbers than we were the week before schools started in 2019.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, 58% of Burke County students were eligible in 2019-20. Wall said the district always sees percentages go higher during the first weeks of the school year, and he anticipates BCPS will go over 58% this year.

Shuffler said the district’s push to get parents and families to apply are continuing this week during school open houses.

“There will be a push at the open houses for it as well, and there will be people there to help parents if they need help filling out the form,” she said.

According to Wall, applying for free and reduced lunch is important, not just for individual families but for the district as a whole. He pointed to statistics showing that only a 7% increase in the number of students qualifying for free and reduced lunch would save the district more than $160,000 during the school year.

Shuffler said the applications also help determine the district’s eligibility for various grants and other sources of funding that are tied to a district's free and reduced numbers.

For information about BCPS school open houses, visit the BCPS Facebook page @bcps120. Applications for free and reduced lunch in English and Spanish are available at tinyurl.com/yxh8zn3t, at each BCPS school and at the central office at 700 E. Parker Road. Applicants will need student ID, household income information and case numbers for families participating in assistance programs.