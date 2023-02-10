A local second grader will be representing his school and Burke County at the regional spelling bee after taking home the trophy at his school-wide spelling bee on Tuesday.

Knox A. beat out the grade-level champions from first through eighth grade by correctly spelling the work b-e-n-e-f-i-t-t-e-d in the 17th round of the competition. Knox may only be a a second-grader, but his victory gives him the honor of representing New Dimensions and Burke County at the a virtual regional competition held March 5 and a shot at the Scripps National Spelling Bee if he performs well enough in the regional contest.

Moments earlier, seventh-grader Erica B. had missed on the word reservation, getting jumbled in the middle of the word and adding an extra V. It was initially ruled correct but overturned by the judge moments later. This opened the door for Knox, who stepped up to the microphone and correctly spelled his word.

When the judges confirmed he was correct, Knox could not contain his emotions, gasping audibly and covering his face with his hands. When he was presented with his trophy, he told the judges it was the first trophy he had ever won.

Fourth-grader Anderson C. took third place, having been eliminated two rounds earlier, and sixth-grader Madelyn E. took fourth.

Additionally, the contestants, who all won their respective grade-level spelling bees, included:

Ivery-Dawn D. — first grade

Violet D. — third grade

Eden S. — fifth grade

Madi N. — eighth grade