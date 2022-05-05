Local service organization to hold family event

The Morganton Optimist Club will host its annual Soapbox Derby on May 14.

From evenings in the garage to workshops at the Burke County Fairgrounds, young people across the county spent the month of April preparing for the big day. According to Marylin Waters, an event organizer, the Optimist Club has held this race annually for more than 35 years.

Waters said the event promotes family bonding by offering parents, children and other family members the opportunity to work together on a project.

“It’s one of the few sports where the families can work together,” she said. “The parent is there or the grandparent is there working one-on-one with their child.”

She said it also promotes good sportsmanship by awarding the Ashley McCurry sportsmanship award at the end of the race.

“It made the biggest difference in the way the kids acted from one year to the next when I started that,” she said.

Waters said one of her favorite aspects of the race is watching the participants interact and cheer on the other competitors.

“I love seeing them all pull for each other,” she said. “That’s neat to see them cheering on their opponents, getting out of the car at the bottom and shaking hands or a hug or a high five.”

Waters said the event will be broken down into three divisions — stock, super-stock and masters. The main difference between the three divisions is the age of the competitors in each. The stock division is for racers aged 7 to 13, the super-stock division for races aged 10-20 and the master’s division for racers aged 13-20. Waters also said that when a competitor wins in a lower division, they automatically move up to the next division.

In addition to the age of the participants, Waters said the cars in the higher divisions are a little bit heavier.

Waters said The Optimist Club will pay for the winners of each division to compete in the national competition in Akron, Ohio, in July.

“What we do to fundraise is we sell ads on the back of our T-shirts,” said Waters. “That money that we raise helps send the three families to Akron, Ohio, to race with over 500 racers.”

For Waters, seeing the kids learn, grow and build their confidence is what keeps her coming back year after year.

“The main thing is seeing a new driver get over their fear and going down the hill,” she said. “That’s what makes me the happiest.”

The Morganton Optimist Club Soapbox Derby will take place at the Burke County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 14. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the first race begins at 8:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. The rain date is May 21. The Burke County Fairgrounds is located at 145 Bost Road in Morganton.

Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.