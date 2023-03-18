What do you like most about this career? What education or training do I need for this career? What can I do to prepare myself now for this career?

These are a few of the questions Burke County seventh graders asked local industry and business leaders Friday at the Burke County Public Schools Middle School Career Fair.

Held at the Foothills Higher Education Center in Morganton, the career fair brought every seventh grader in the district together with more than 35 business, industry, government and educational partners to explore local career opportunities and tracks. Vendors represented a variety of entities from large manufacturing plants to small businesses, state government and organizations dedicated to education and workforce development. There was even a local funeral home.

“It’s important for them to know the jobs that are available in the community,” said BCPS Career and Technical Education Director Casey Rogers. “We’ve got everything from our CTE programs here to show potential careers – firefighting, agriculture. We’ve got Western Piedmont, manufacturing, furniture, James Tool, so there’s a lot of diversity amongst the vendors.”

Each student was given an interview sheet when they walked in the door, a brief set of verbal instructions and then they were turned loose to discover the kinds of opportunities that will soon be available to them in Burke County.

For a little more than 45 minutes, students spoke with nurses, manufacturers, college professors, government program directors and business leaders. They saw samples of equipment used in various professions and touched products made in Burke County factories.

Students also heard about training opportunities available through WPCC and services provided by NCWorks from paid internships to resume writing help. They even got to drive a robot.

On the interview sheets, students found sample questions to ask prospective employers and tips for presenting themselves in an interview. Rogers said soft skills such as how students present themselves and interview skills are important aspects of workforce development that had often been overlooked in the past.

Opportunity youth

It may seem like seventh grade is a little bit early for students to begin preparing for an adult career, but Lora Melott, program coordinator for NCWorks, said the earlier students start thinking about careers, the lower their chances of becoming “opportunity youth.”

Opportunity youth are defined as 16 to 24 year olds who are not in school and not employed. According to statistics provided by Work in Burke, 22.2% of Burke County's 16 to 24 year olds fell into this category in 2021, nearly 10% higher than the North Carolina average.

Working with opportunity youth is a big part of what Melott does and preventing students from slipping into this category is a significant reason BCPS holds the career fair. Rogers said the more the district can do to connect future employees with prospective employers the better it is, both for students and for local businesses.

“We obviously know they aren’t going to decide what they’re doing in the seventh grade,” he said. “Part of the CTE curriculum now is to start those students at a younger age.”

Community connections

BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said it’s important for students to know the kinds of opportunities available to them right here in Burke County.

“The career fair is an amazing opportunity to see what’s out there within our own community so we can cater our education programs to what they need within the community,” he said.

Nick Plemmons, talent acquisition specialist for Continental, said making connections is a big reason his company participates in the career fair.

“We try our best to get out in the community and really inform students,” he said. “We work closely with our educational partners to make sure that we’re aligned with what they’re teaching and vice-versa and we offer apprenticeship programs.”

Rogers said the event would not be possible without the district’s local business and industry partners.

“These great partnerships with the community allow all the seventh graders in the middle schools to get out and see what kind of career and job opportunities are out there,” he said.