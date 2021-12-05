Local shelter hosts Christmas events

“We will need those items in by Dec. 18 so we can distribute them to the animals … We always need some stuff for our pets and I just thought it would be nice for the shelter animals to get a few little personalized gifts, things we know they would enjoy.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone is eligible to sponsor a shelter pet this Christmas at BCAS. Anyone is interested in sponsoring a pet or providing donations to the shelter, can visit BCAS during normal business hours and a team member will assist them.

Not only can members of the community sponsor a pet this holiday season, but they can also read books to the adoptable pets at BCAS.

The shelter team is hosting its “Read to a Shelter Pet” event on Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at BCAS. This event will allow friends and families to visit the shelter and read children’s books to the animals.

Guffey is excited to host this event because it will allow members of the community to have one-on-one time with the shelter animals.