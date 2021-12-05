Local shelter hosts Christmas events

Burke County Animal Services will be hosting different Christmas events for its four-legged residents this holiday season.
Animal services has an abundance of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens available for adoption. Elizabeth Guffey, animal services coordinator at BCAS, hopes to find loving fur-ever homes for the shelter’s animals in time for the holidays.
Guffey and her team plan to host different events at the shelter throughout the month of December including “Santa Claus for Things with Paws” and “Read to a Shelter Pet.” All events will be hosted at BCAS headquarters, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton.
Similar to an angel tree sponsorship, BCAS will host the “Santa Claus for Things with Paws” event to allow the community to sponsor and provide necessary items for different animals at the shelter.
Guffey is excited to see the Burke County residents become more involved with the shelter this holiday season. She hopes the interaction between the community and the animals will encourage adoptions and create lifelong relationships.
“So we made a list for our shelter pets with just a few things each kind of want for the holidays,” Guffey. “We have a little card with their [adoptable BCAS animals] picture on it and their wish list. We’re going to put those pictures on our tree at the shelter and people can stop by and sponsor a pet.
“We will need those items in by Dec. 18 so we can distribute them to the animals … We always need some stuff for our pets and I just thought it would be nice for the shelter animals to get a few little personalized gifts, things we know they would enjoy.”
Anyone is eligible to sponsor a shelter pet this Christmas at BCAS. Anyone is interested in sponsoring a pet or providing donations to the shelter, can visit BCAS during normal business hours and a team member will assist them.
Not only can members of the community sponsor a pet this holiday season, but they can also read books to the adoptable pets at BCAS.
The shelter team is hosting its “Read to a Shelter Pet” event on Dec. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at BCAS. This event will allow friends and families to visit the shelter and read children’s books to the animals.
Guffey is excited to host this event because it will allow members of the community to have one-on-one time with the shelter animals.
“We’re going to have some sugar cookies for the kids and adults to come in, decorate or eat a cookie, drink some cocoa and things like that,” Guffey said. “We’ve got a lot of children’s books that the kids can go back and sit on a blanket or a pillow outside of a dog or cat channel and just read to them. Just give the animals a little bit of extra attention.
“We just wanted to have some people that haven’t been in the shelter before and do a fun little thing for the kids and also for the animals to get some special attention. It’s great for the animals [to have a] little bit of one-on-one time with somebody. A lot of the animals really enjoy someone just sitting outside of their kennel and talking to them.”
Guffey and her team encourage everyone to visit the shelter and see what animals they have available for adoption.
For more information on the BCAS Christmas events or for any adoption-related questions, contact Burke County Animal Services at 828-764-9588 or visit its website at burkenc.org/animalservices. Visit its Facebook page at Burke County Animal Services for more information on adoptable animals or upcoming adoption events.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.