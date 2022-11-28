Local site holds event to promote Waldensian history

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith held its annual lighting of the trail and Christmas concert event Tuesday, Nov. 22.

More than 150 people gathered in the church at the Waldensian Trail of Faith at 6 p.m. for the event. The Rev. Marty Jacumin, son of founder and president Jim Jacumin, kicked the evening off with some opening remarks and a reading of the Christmas story from Luke 2. After that, the students of Silver Creek Adventist School performed a brief holiday concert.

After the program, audience members walked outside into the dark parking lot. Moments later the countdown began while Marty Jacumin and several of the Silver Creek students flipped the switches, lighting the display consisting of more than 100,000 LED lightbulbs.

For Marty Jacumin, 2022 was a special year after two seasons negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited this year. We think it’ll be back to the way it was,” he said.

Jim Jacumin said in past years people have driven from as far as Charlotte and South Carolina to come see the lights. He said more than 80,000 people have come to see the display since it first began in 1998.

“People come tonight and see that it’s more than Christmas lights,” Marty Jacumin said. “They can come out and walk — the monuments are lit up for Christmas — and they can pick up things inside that tell a little bit about the Waldensian story and they’ll come back.”

The Waldensians were once a persecuted religious minority living in Northern Italy before many finally settled in Burke County in the 1890s. The Waldensian story is one of great suffering, but it has also become a source of courage and hope for many. Steve Bietz, pastor of Silver Creek, told the audience at the event that he is someone who has drawn inspiration from their story.

“As a Seventh-day Adventist, I’ve always admired the Waldensians because they planted the seeds of the reformation and because they were known as a people of the book,” he said. “They refused to bend, even under the threat of death.”

This kind of hope and inspiration is exactly what Jim Jacumin hoped to foster when he first envisioned the Trail of Faith. Marty said his father was impacted by a trip he had taken with two of his brothers to Italy. The elder Jacumin came back with a fresh commitment to do something to tell the Waldensian story.

“I grew up not knowing much about Waldensian history,” Marty Jacumin said. “We really need to be telling it — it’s an amazing story that impacts Burke County in a great way with the people coming here to settle … it’s just a great part of the history of Burke County.”

Every year the lights are put up by a group of dedicated volunteers with help from the N.C. Forest Service BRIDGE Crew. Marty Jacumin said it usually takes about three days to get everything ready for the lighting ceremony.

The Waldensian Trail of Lights will be open each evening through Dec. 24 from 6-9 p.m. There is no entry fee, but donations are encouraged to help offset the cost of December’s utility bill.

The Waldensian Trail of Faith is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except during January and February. The trail offers tour guides or self-guided audio tours. For more information, visit www.waldensiantrailoffaith.org or call 828-874-1893.