Local soldier participated in famous raid

The plane Williams was in was tasked with bombing the Yokosuka Naval Yards south of Tokyo, according to Neill, who interviewed Williams in 1958 after he had attended his 16th reunion of fellow raiders. He said no one on his plane had ever been in combat before.

As Williams’ plane reached Japan’s shore, the Japanese opened fire on them, but they, along with all the other planes, were able to reach their targets and drop their bombs.

“As we pulled away, we could see we’d hit a ship in the dock and blown up a big railroad crane,” Williams told Neill. “The shops were already on fire.”

Unfortunately, a fierce storm over the Chinese coast thwarted the soldiers’ plans for a clean getaway.

“Gas got down to the minutes-left stage, and it was dark,” the Charlotte Observer article reads. “No radio contact with the airport was allowed, because if the Japanese found out where the planes were massed, they were sure to try and destroy them, since they held the territory all around the airport.”