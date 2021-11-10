Local soldier participated in famous raid

A Burke County soldier participated in a famous bombing raid during World War II that boosted Allied morale.
Morganton native Adam Ray Williams, known to friends and family as “Ray,” was 18 when he joined the U.S. Army on Sept. 1, 1938, according to his draft record. He started out serving in field artillery and then later transferred to the Army Air Corps (which eventually became the U.S. Air Force).
Previous News Herald articles and a story written by Rolfe Neill published in the Charlotte Observer on March 25, 1958, tell the tale of Williams’ involvement in what became known as “Doolittle’s Raid,” which took place on April 18, 1942, led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle.
“Under the final plan, 16 B-25B Mitchell medium bombers, each with a crew of five, were launched from the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier the USS Hornet, in the Pacific Ocean, off Japan,” a history of the raid reads. “There was to be no fighter escort. After bombing military or industrial targets in Japan, the B-25 crews were to continue westward to land in China.”
Williams was selected to serve as a turret gunner and crew chief on the 13th bomber in the lineup. The soldiers had six weeks of training leading up to the raid.
When the day for the raid came, they had to adjust their plans when the Hornet was spotted by the Japanese. They had intended to get close and fly in after dark, but the bombers ended up launching more than 300 miles further than planned and in broad daylight, flying low to the water. Having enough fuel to make it to their targets and then the rendezvous spot at a Chinese airbase was a major concern. The planes had to cover a distance of about 800 miles total.
The plane Williams was in was tasked with bombing the Yokosuka Naval Yards south of Tokyo, according to Neill, who interviewed Williams in 1958 after he had attended his 16th reunion of fellow raiders. He said no one on his plane had ever been in combat before.
As Williams’ plane reached Japan’s shore, the Japanese opened fire on them, but they, along with all the other planes, were able to reach their targets and drop their bombs.
“As we pulled away, we could see we’d hit a ship in the dock and blown up a big railroad crane,” Williams told Neill. “The shops were already on fire.”
Unfortunately, a fierce storm over the Chinese coast thwarted the soldiers’ plans for a clean getaway.
“Gas got down to the minutes-left stage, and it was dark,” the Charlotte Observer article reads. “No radio contact with the airport was allowed, because if the Japanese found out where the planes were massed, they were sure to try and destroy them, since they held the territory all around the airport.”
Williams said his plane ran out of gas at 10:42 p.m., when the crew parachuted out of it. He fractured his kneecap when he impacted the ground, and hid in some bushes to escape detection overnight. At first light, he found a tree branch to use as a crutch and started walking east, avoiding the villages. When he could walk no more, he went into a mission church school he encountered and was able to get in touch with Chinese guerrilla forces there, who took him to the airbase to reunite with the other survivors. They eventually learned the price of their victory.
“One plane, leaking fuel from a puncture, diverted to Vladivostok, where the Russians interned its five men for the duration,” a News Herald article published on April 18, 1979, reads. “Three planes crash-landed, one on an inland lake and two in the surf off the coast. Two men drowned. Another was killed when he jumped. Eight were captured by the Japanese. Three were executed by the Japanese, and one died of starvation in a Japanese prison.”
The survivors were treated to a “Broadway shower of ticker tape and entertainment, to a country calling them heroes” when then returned to America, the Charlotte Observer reported.
“One of the guys told me later it beat Lindbergh’s reception,” Williams told Neill.
The group later returned to China to resume fighting. Williams was hit with nine machine gun slugs during a raid in Burma, but recovered from his injuries. He then became a combat crew instructor and later a pilot.
He was honorably discharged from the Army on July 4, 1945, having achieved the rank of master sergeant. His draft record states he was awarded the following medals:
Good Conduct Medal
Air Medal
Distinguished Flying Cross
Silver Star Medal
Purple Heart
Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three Bronze Service Stars
After leaving the military, Williams worked for the Valdese Police Department for 15 years, and then moved with his family to Plymouth, North Carolina, where he worked at the Weyerhaeuser Company, according to a previous News Herald article.
He kept a scrapbook detailing the raid that had a major impact on the war.
“Doolittle believed the attack provided America its first good news of the war, caused the Japanese to question their war lords, did military damage and caused Japan to divert planes and ships from its war battles to protect its home islands,” the 1979 News Herald article reads.
Neill summed it up best.
“When Ray Williams bounced off the aircraft carrier deck that windy April morning in 1942, he flew into the pages of history,” he wrote.
