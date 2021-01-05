Local state employee receives award from governor

A local state employee recently was recognized by the governor for her outstanding community service.
Angela Clark, an administrative associate with the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Juvenile Justice Division, received the Governor’s Award for Excellence, says a news release from the N.C. Office of State Human Resources.
Clark, a Connelly Springs native who now lives in Morganton, works in the 25th Judicial District office in Lenoir. The office covers Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. She has been with the Department of Public Safety for almost six years, and in her current position for less than a year. She previously served as a youth transportation driver, taking juvenile offenders to and from court.
In her current position, she provides support to the juvenile court counselors and office support to the chief counselor. A rewarding aspect of her job is providing emotional support as a North Carolina certified peer support specialist to the youth who come through the facility, including those with substance abuse, mental health disorders or both.
“I was a juvenile delinquent, therefore I know how they think,” Clark said. “You have to invest your emotions; if you don’t, then you’ll never have that connection that you need.
"The biggest thing is letting them know that it’s all going to be OK. I’ve been with all kinds of kids who have done unthinkable, horrible things, but they’re still kids. It doesn’t matter how bad you’ve been, what you’ve done or the mistakes you’ve made, there is still hope at the end of the road. Now is the time to make mistakes, when you’re young. All mistakes are redeemable.
“I want to make sure they know somebody’s here; we believe them, we trust them and we care for them. A lot of kids don’t have that sometimes. One of the biggest struggles is seeing them struggle, and nobody being there with them to help carry the load. Juvenile Justice is about helping juveniles in our state grow and learn and be more successful as adults.”
Debts paid
Clark was recognized for her outreach in the community, including organizing fundraisers to pay off student lunch debt at schools in Burke and Cleveland counties during the 2017-18 school year, according to the release.
She said the fundraisers came about through her participation in the Foothills Freewill Baptist Association’s Ladies’ Auxiliary. She served as president of the group for 3½ years. The auxiliary includes members of five churches from Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and Rutherford counties.
Some of the members saw a video on social media in which a mother of an elementary school student in Catawba County shared that she overheard school officials telling another student that he could not purchase a ticket to attend a dance or any other extracurricular activities until a student lunch debt was paid.
“At the time, my daughter and son were that age, and I could not fathom how they would take that,” Clark said. “That really touched my heart to say, ‘OK, maybe I need to check around the counties and see what’s going on.’”
Members collected prizes and organized raffles for four schools in their area, including Hillcrest Elementary and Patton High schools in Burke County. The other two schools were in Cleveland County. Clark said Patton had the highest amount of student lunch debt out of all the schools they contacted at the time.
The auxiliary donated supplies for a school backpack feeding program for a year through one of its participating churches as well.
Families' losses
The news release also commends Clark’s interactions with two young women battling substance abuse. She provided support to one woman when her baby died.
“This was one of my hardest moments in peer support, as I too have known the pain of losing a child,” Clark said. “This mother had nothing nor no one. I stayed with her through labor and delivery. I visited her every day until she was released. I then was able to get Sossoman’s Funeral Home to do the baby’s service and then delivered her ashes to the mother in a donated urn.”
She also provided support to another woman’s family when she died of complications from drug use.
“Her selfless service to clients, their family members and the greater community serve as compelling evidence of Angie Clark’s compassion and dedication to public service,” the news release reads.
Clark shared that she is “humbled and eternally grateful” to receive the award, but her real reward is going to work so she can make a difference in children’s lives.
“I enjoy being somebody’s answered prayer,” Clark said. “I would like everyone to know that I give all the glory to God. Working for Juvenile Justice has certainly been more than just a job – it’s a passion. I love kids – I really do. I feel like they’re the future.”
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.