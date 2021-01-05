Local state employee receives award from governor

“I want to make sure they know somebody’s here; we believe them, we trust them and we care for them. A lot of kids don’t have that sometimes. One of the biggest struggles is seeing them struggle, and nobody being there with them to help carry the load. Juvenile Justice is about helping juveniles in our state grow and learn and be more successful as adults.”

Debts paid

Clark was recognized for her outreach in the community, including organizing fundraisers to pay off student lunch debt at schools in Burke and Cleveland counties during the 2017-18 school year, according to the release.

She said the fundraisers came about through her participation in the Foothills Freewill Baptist Association’s Ladies’ Auxiliary. She served as president of the group for 3½ years. The auxiliary includes members of five churches from Burke, Cleveland, Gaston and Rutherford counties.

Some of the members saw a video on social media in which a mother of an elementary school student in Catawba County shared that she overheard school officials telling another student that he could not purchase a ticket to attend a dance or any other extracurricular activities until a student lunch debt was paid.