Local student accepted into world-class performing arts conservatory

Sophia Poteat of Morganton is only 18 years old, but she is already about to embark on a challenge and adventure of a lifetime.

Poteat has been accepted to attend The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow, one of the world’s leading academies for the performing arts. The school regularly places among the top 10 in the world for performing arts, including a fifth-place rank in 2022.

“The fact that I could get in still blows my mind to this day,” Poteat told The News Herald.

Beyond the obvious allure of one of the top performing arts programs in the world, there are several additional factors contributing to her decision to move to the U.K. Poteat cited the significantly reduced cost of education outside the U.S. and the opportunity to travel to another country as two significant reasons for going.

“The fact that it just so happens to be in Europe, most people would probably dread because they’d be so far away from home, but I couldn’t be more excited to travel and live in Glasgow because it’s just such a vibrant and cultural city,” she said.

Poteat plans to leave for Glasgow on Sept. 22 to begin her studies abroad, but before that, she will give a send-off performance at The Grind on Saturday, Sept. 10.

"The Sophia Poteat Experience," held in The Upper Wine Room at 7 p.m., will feature 10 arias (opera solos) in French, German, Italian and English. Poteat said there will also be fine wine, craft beer and Tapas available.

She will be accompanied by Joseph Franklin who is the drum major at Patton High School and church organist for First United Methodist Church in Lenoir.

“Joseph Franklin never ceases to amaze me,” she said. “He is an exceptional person.”

Moving to Scotland is not the first challenge Poteat has taken on in pursuit of her dream to become an opera singer. In August 2021, Poteat left home to finish her senior year of high school at Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, one of the top pre-conservatories in the country.

“It was definitely not a traditional high school experience,” she said. “I was surrounded by kids of celebrities, politicians and very skilled musicians – people who have been winning competitions, people who played at Carnegie Hall at a young age.”

While the experience was a challenge for her, Poteat said it was invaluable and probably the major reason she was able to get into the Royal Conservatoire.

“Interlochen was truly such a wonderful experience for me,” she said. “While I was at Interlochen, I not only developed better technique, but I also developed connections with really amazing people. Without Interlochen I probably wouldn’t be able to say that I got accepted to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.”

She said while a school like Interlochen might not be the right choice for everyone, it was exactly what she needed to help her progress toward her goals.

“Going to a pre-conservatory was great,” she said. “I was able to have classes like music history, music theory, opera workshop, voice and diction … I got to start learning languages – things I felt were more essential to my career.”

Poteat also credits her Burke County music educators and mentors who helped instill in her a love of music and went over and above to help her begin her training.

“Nancy Taylor, my church mentor, taught me a lot about classical voice and the world of music,” she said. “Amalie Hinson, my seventh-grade chorus teacher, … I would always just go to her office during lunchtime and work on classical voice and sing pieces with her.”

Poteat is not unaware of the challenges that lie ahead and said sometimes she gets anxious about the prospect of taking on such a rigorous program in a new country.

“I don’t have reservations because I’m 100% committed to this decision,” she said. “But there’s just little things I’m worried about like looking the wrong direction when I’m trying to cross the street – I know that when I go over there I’m really going to have to be on my game, just focus 100% of the time to acclimate myself to a new environment.”

Still, Poteat has already navigated several potential roadblocks that could have kept her from attending including recently finding a flat to rent in Glasgow, despite the city's growing housing crisis.

“It was amazing we were even able to get the flat because there is a huge housing crisis in Glasgow,” she said. “We were one out of 800 people.”

She has also found a roommate, a U.K. native whom she hopes will help her acclimate to her new surroundings.

“I’ve never met my roommate before; we’ve had multiple zoom calls and gotten to know each other,” Poteat said. “Luckily, they’ve lived in the U.K. their whole life … so hopefully they’ll be able to show me around.”

Despite the challenges she faces, Poteat is excited about what the future holds and has no doubt this is the right path for her.

"I have known for a long time that this is what I wanted to do," she said. “It brings me so much fulfillment and joy to pursue my absolute passion."