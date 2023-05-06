VALDESE -- Zakk Heile will be attending Duke University on the prestigious B.N. Duke full-ride merit scholarship this fall. During his four years at the University, he plans on obtaining two bachelor’s degrees, one in computer science and one mathematics, plus a minor in economics. The 12 B.N. Duke Scholars were chosen based on three pillars: service, leadership and academic record.

Heile exemplified the academic pillar by completing 132 college credit hours in his final two years of high school. He will graduate from Draughn High School with a diploma, Western Piedmont Community College with an Associate Degree in Science, Central Piedmont Community College with an Associate Degree in Art, and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics with a Concentration in Physics. Heile obtained a 4.0 Unweighted GPA at all four schools, with a 4.83 Weighted GPA at Draughn, and a 4.875 Weighted GPA at NCSSM.

To show leadership and service, Heile was involved in band, SGA, robotics, Morganton Arts Design Engineering Team, Quizbowl, Interact, Burke Trailblazers’ Club, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists, Friends of the Valdese Rec, and the Burke River Trail Association. Most often he served in a leadership position for these organizations.

Heile hopes to use his degrees along with higher education to become a quantitative analyst or a machine learning engineer. To kick start his career, he obtained a 2023 summer internship in NYC with Jane Street. The trading firm and liquidity provider is one of most prestigious tech employers and there, he will be joined by some of the most accomplished aspiring computer scientists and mathematicians across the globe.

Heile is the son of Beth and Eric Heile and the grandson of Patricia Zimmerman, all of Valdese.