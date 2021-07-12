Local student competes in national leadership forum

A Morganton student recently participated in a national science, technology, engineering and math leadership forum after being nominated by his teachers.
Corbin Singleton, a New Dimensions Charter School student, from Morganton, was chosen to join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM. The event took place in Greensboro.
Explore STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Singleton was nominated to attend the forum by his seventh-grade English language arts teacher at New Dimensions Public Charter School. He was especially looking forward to Envision's forensics experience.
“Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow," said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. "Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Explore STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success."
For more than 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world, and themselves, in new ways.