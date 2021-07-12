Local student competes in national leadership forum

A Morganton student recently participated in a national science, technology, engineering and math leadership forum after being nominated by his teachers.

Corbin Singleton, a New Dimensions Charter School student, from Morganton, was chosen to join middle school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Explore STEM. The event took place in Greensboro.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Explore STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Singleton was nominated to attend the forum by his seventh-grade English language arts teacher at New Dimensions Public Charter School. He was especially looking forward to Envision's forensics experience.