Local student earns Gold Award

COLFAX – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Laney Mantz has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Mantz, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2396 in Morganton, created an archery program for students in grades four through eight at New Dimensions Charter School. Archery has had a huge impact on Mantz’s life, and she wanted to give that opportunity to other kids.
The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.
“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement,” said Jennifer Wilcox, CEO for Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “It is the culmination of so many things- from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kind of projects. Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”
Started in 1916 as the Golden Eaglet, thousands of Girl Scouts earn the Girl Scout Gold Award each year. Earning the Gold Award opens doors to scholarships, preferred admission tracks for college and amazing career opportunities—as well as skills that set girls up for success, like strategic thinking, communication, collaboration, problem solving and time management.