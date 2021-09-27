Local student earns Gold Award

COLFAX – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont is pleased to announce that Laney Mantz has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Mantz, a member of Girl Scout Troop 2396 in Morganton, created an archery program for students in grades four through eight at New Dimensions Charter School. Archery has had a huge impact on Mantz’s life, and she wanted to give that opportunity to other kids.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long-lasting impact.