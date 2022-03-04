Local student-led group holds drive to benefit the homeless

A local student-led community action group is working to provide care packages to homeless people in Burke County.
The Burke County chapter of the State of Youth is collecting supplies to put together the care packages that will be delivered to Burke County United Way and Burke United Christian Ministries, as well as local long-term care facilities and shelters. The care packages will include non-perishable and necessity items such as toothpaste, socks, crackers and other non-perishable snacks.
According to their website, State of Youth is an international movement of young people ages 13-24 committed to empowering young people to create real change and impact on the most pressing issues the world faces today. The Burke County chapter was started in 2020 by Malik Harris.
Harris, who is now a freshman at Freedom High School, said that the Burke County chapter picks three or four main issues to address throughout the year. This year, the group chose to address education, poverty, hunger and the environment.
“We chose this project because we understand it is hard to survive being homeless or in a nursing home without these necessities,” Harris said. “We feel this project will have multiple benefits, the biggest being that teens are leading the push to help those who are in need.”
According to Harris, the group is collecting items to go in the care packages through the month of March. They have already set up at Burke County middle and high schools and are working with BCPS to gain support from BCPS students, faculty and staff.
When the drive ends on March 31, the members of State of Youth will go to work sorting and packaging the items and delivering them to local agencies. Harris said their goal is to collect enough supplies to make and deliver 100 care packages.
Leah Kirksey, a Freedom High School freshman who serves as the group's public relations officer, said she is excited to be a part of the effort because it gives her an opportunity to have a meaningful impact, even at a young age.
"Being able to help people in the community is really rewarding," Kirksey said. "I have seen how homeless people live and wanting to help them is important to me."
Alice Horton, executive director of Burke Unite Christian Ministries, said it is always encouraging to her when she sees young people getting involved in serving the community.
“Young people who choose to get involved in their community at an early age will hopefully be the individuals who will be shaping our community in the future,” Horton said. “No matter the age, we all can find a way to love people.”
Harris said State of Youth is no stranger to partnering with BUCM and believes the two organizations can continue working together in the future to achieve their common goals.
“We partner with BUCM on a regular basis,” he said. “BUCM and the Burke County State of Youth have similar agendas ... Vice President Abby Gibson and I are very grateful for all that BUCM does for the Burke County State of Youth.”
According to Harris, while the focus of the project is to get young people involved in giving back to the community, the drive is open to anyone who is interested in participating.
Harris said the group has created a list of items that can be donated to be included in the care packages. The list includes:
- Bar Soap
- Mini Toothpaste (travel size)
- Toothbrushes
- Wet Wipes (travel size)
- Mini Deodorant (travel size)
- Mini Vaseline or Chapstick
- Socks (any adult size will do)
- Crackers
- Non-perishable snacks
- Storage Bags
Burke County State of Youth is open to anyone in Burke County age 13-24. Burke County students interested in joining can reach out to their school counselor. Anyone can search @stateofyouth_bukecountync on Instagram for more information about State of Youth or the care package collection drive.