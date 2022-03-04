Local student-led group holds drive to benefit the homeless

According to Harris, the group is collecting items to go in the care packages through the month of March. They have already set up at Burke County middle and high schools and are working with BCPS to gain support from BCPS students, faculty and staff.

When the drive ends on March 31, the members of State of Youth will go to work sorting and packaging the items and delivering them to local agencies. Harris said their goal is to collect enough supplies to make and deliver 100 care packages.

Leah Kirksey, a Freedom High School freshman who serves as the group's public relations officer, said she is excited to be a part of the effort because it gives her an opportunity to have a meaningful impact, even at a young age.

"Being able to help people in the community is really rewarding," Kirksey said. "I have seen how homeless people live and wanting to help them is important to me."

Alice Horton, executive director of Burke Unite Christian Ministries, said it is always encouraging to her when she sees young people getting involved in serving the community.