The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023.

Fair is a senior at East Burke High School. He plans to major in Music Education at UNC-Charlotte beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Fair is a student of Emily Golden, director of bands at EBHS, and Helen Walker, piano instructor. Under their guidance, Fair has demonstrated his ability as both musician and educator being recognized as superlative at events at both local and regional levels, leadership positions within the band program, and an exceptional student at his school.

Fair's principal instruments are euphonium and piano. In his essay to the committee, Fair listed his lifelong passion for music, the wish to share his gift with other students, and his parents as primary influences in his decision to pursue Education as a career.

Kathryn Siphers was the long-time band director at both Drexel and East Burke high schools. This memorial scholarship was created to assist a worthy student in the pursuit of a major in Music Education at a four year college or university.