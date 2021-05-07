Local student’s food drive yields big results

Keys credits the teaching of her Christianity for instilling this desire to help in her great-granddaughter. She said that, from a young age, Miley has been around people at church who put their faith into action in many different ways.

“Our church is very active in missions,” Keys said. “We help with the soup kitchen, raise money for missionaries, pregnancy care centers and shelters for abused women and children in Burke County. My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all have been involved with these ministries.”

During the first week of March, Keys brought home three large cardboard boxes, and Miley began making a list of items she wanted to collect for the ministries. She took the boxes to church the following Sunday and started asking members to donate.

“We also posted it on social media to my friends and church members to get more people involved with the project,” Keys added.

According to Keys, the boxes were filled within three weeks, in addition to several monetary donations they received to help buy more food and supplies. On March 29, Keys and Miley took the items to Burke United Christian Ministries. Keys said they chose to donate the items there because they have volunteered there in the past and know the ministries are dedicated to helping people in need.