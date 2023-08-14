On Aug. 4-6, Phoenix Anderson, a rising junior at Freedom High School and a member of the JROTC, competed at the National American Miss – North Carolina State pageant for the title of National American Miss – Miss North Carolina Teen.

Anderson has participated in Freedom High School’s JROTC program since 2021. She has achieved the rank of Cadet Captain. She has held the position of Company XO, Company Commander, and this year she will be the Battalion S3. She has been a part of the Raider Team, the Drill Team, the Color Guard, the Cyber team, and the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl (JLAB).

Even though she did not win the title, Anderson did win Best Resume and North Carolina Teen – Miss Personality. She was First Runner up in Casual Wear, Runway, and Dream Model. She was the Third Runner up in Photogenic. She is a state finalist and qualifies to compete at the National level for the title of National All-American Miss – Teen 2023.

Nationals will be held in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. to 18-27. People can follow her journey on Facebook by following Phoenix’s Pageant Life. To help Anderson get to Nationals, checks can be sent to: National American Miss P.O. Box 762 Kingston Springs, TN 37082, with (Phoenix Anderson – Teen – NC) in the memo line.