Local students crowned in scholarship competition

The Historic Morganton Festival Inc and the Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant Committee celebrated the crowning of the 2022 Morganton Festival Royalty during the fourth annual Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant on Aug. 24 at CoMMA.

The event took place before the festival so the new queens could attend and spread awareness for their individual service platforms.

The Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant is open to any young lady, ages 7-25, who resides in North Carolina.

The pageant celebrates strong, committed young women willing to represent the community as a goodwill ambassador and become a role model of today while strengthening Morganton for tomorrow. The Morganton Festival Queens not only work to promote the Historic Morganton Festival and the Morganton community throughout the year, but they also spend time working on their personal community service platforms and embracing the spirit of “giving back” to the community.

Each Junior, Teen, and Miss contestants participated in a personal interview with a panel of judges. This was an opportunity for contestants to share their service platform, as well as for judges to get to know each participant.

Tiny Miss contestants participated in a “Get to Know You” on-stage question time with the 2021 Miss Morganton during the competition. Contestants also competed in a casual wear competition, talent competition, party wear/evening wear competition and on-stage question competition.

The Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant awarded a total of $4,440 in scholarships during the award ceremony. The following contestants were crowned winners:

Miss Morganton: Lani Reece

Teen Miss Morganton: Meea Westerfield

Junior Miss Morganton: Gianah Rometti

Tiny Miss Morganton: Rebekah Felts

Ambassador Queen: Kimber Wilson

Pageant organizers announced that this year’s pageant became an official preliminary to the Miss North Carolina Pageant, therefore the Teen Miss Morganton and Miss Morganton will travel to High Point in June to compete at the Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen pageants. An official crowning ceremony will take place in October, where the current queens will be crowned with their new titles for the Miss North Carolina pageant.

For more information, follow the “Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant and Queens” Facebook page. Those interested in becoming a Morganton Festival Scholarship Pageant sponsor should contact the Morganton committee at www.morgantonfest.org/miss-morganton.