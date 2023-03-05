Several local students were recently recognized for their academic achievements at their respective schools.

Hollins University

ROANOKE, Va. — Dharma Killian of Hickory on earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester at Hollins University. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.

Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate liberal arts education for women and selected graduate programs for women and men.

The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. — William Harkey of Valdese is one of the more than 650 cadets and students for their earning a gold star for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. A gold star recognition certificate is awarded to non-cadet students who meet the requirements; veteran and active duty students are also awarded challenge coins.

Additionally, Harkey, Bayleigh Gentieu of Valdese and Charles Young of Hickory were placed on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at the Citadel.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The Citadel offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

Presbyterian College

CLINTON, S.C. — John McMahon of Hickory is among a distinguished group of students named to the president’s list for the 2022 fall semester. The president’s list honors students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Inspired by the motto, “While We Live, We Serve,” Presbyterian College celebrates an enduring culture of academic rigor, honor, and service worthy of being “America’s Innovative Service College.”

Lee University

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kayleigh Hoyle of Hickory and Rachel Emery of Hickory earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester at Lee University. Dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.

Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in Cleveland, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.