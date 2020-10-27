Local students earn recognition through service projects

Evans, daughter of S.R. and Amy Evans and a member of Girl Scout Troop 12949, originally planned to teach dental hygiene classes and distribute health kits to citizens of a community in Guatemala (Covadonga) in partnership with her church. When COVID-19 hit, she had already put together about 200 dental hygiene kits to distribute in Guatemala and had to find a different avenue to distribute the kits. With the help of the local elementary school principal, she updated her kits to include information regarding COVD-19 (in both English and Spanish), several reusable face masks, hand sanitizer, soap and jump ropes and bubbles for the children, in addition to the dental hygiene tools/information that was originally included. Her kits explained to the families the importance of dental hygiene and demonstrated how to use the tools. Evans was able to deliver 150 kits to 30 families.