Local students perform with top NC high school choral students

MARS HILL — Eight Burke County High Schools students were chosen to participate in an all-day music festival. The 2022 J. Elwood Roberts/Mars Hill University Choral Festival took place on the Mars Hill University campus on Saturday, Feb. 19, and featured 194 high school students from 68 high schools across the state.

The festival choir was conducted by renowned conductor and composer Rollo A. Dilworth. Dilworth serves as the vice dean and professor of choral music education at Temple University.

The choral festival began in 1949 and had been held every year since, until COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 festival. Organizers made changes to the festival format, including switching from a two-day to a one-day format, limiting attendance at the closing concert to participants and their families, and requiring masks be worn by all participants and guests.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the high school choir, the festival included performances by MHU senior Elijah Smith, a music major from Lincolnton; music faculty members Cathy Adkins and Luke Shaver; the Mars Hill University Choir; and the university’s African Collaborative Ensemble.