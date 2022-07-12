Local students receive academic honors from WCU

CULLOWHEE — Several local students were among the more than 1,900 students named to the chancellor’s list and the more than 1,200 named to the dean’s list at Western Carolina University for the spring 2022 semester.
To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
Local students recognized for this achievement include:
- Carson Berry of Connelly Springs
- Caleb Bias of Valdese
- Bobbie Brittain of Morganton
- Emily Bush of Morganton
- Leandra Carroll of Nebo
- Ava Clark of Morganton
- Kayla Clark of Morganton
- Makayla Deel of Nebo
- Laura Digh of Morganton
- Leah Ervin of Morganton
- Caitlin Gauldin of Morganton
- Sarah Hamilton of Morganton
- Margaret Hampton of Morganton
- Abigail Hendricks of Valdese
- Gunnar Hudson of Valdese
- Makada Hudson of Morganton
- Victoria Larmore of Morganton
- Katie Lo of Morganton
- Samantha Lunsford of Morganton
- Brooke Matthews of Morganton
- Emma Pressley of Valdese
- Mackenzie Pritchard of Rutherford College
- Abigail Queen of Morganton
- Rebekah Qurollo of Valdese
- Jesica Rector-Esquivel of Connelly Springs
- Jacy Romero of Morganton
- Jasmine Rowland of Morganton
- Olivia Russell of Connelly Springs
- Mindy Self of Morganton
- Landon Shuping of Valdese
- Amy Smith of Morganton
- Danielle Smith of Morganton
- Scottie Tevepaugh of Morganton
- Tyanna Treadway of Valdese
- Rachel Watts of Valdese
- Alyssa Whaley of Hildebran
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.
Local students named to the dean’s list include:
- Saydie Bean of Valdese
- Leya Brown of Morganton
- Hannah Bush of Morganton
- Mallory Hartman of Drexel
- Orion Hess of Nebo
- Michaela Hildebrand of Connelly Springs
- Mandie Lowe of Morganton
- Shea Owens of Morganton
- Aidan Pearson of Nebo
- Emily Rees of Connelly Springs
- Thomas Siegel of Morganton
- Jordan Stevens of Morganton
- Rachel Wiles of Morganton
- Vanessa Wiles of Morganton
- Ethan Williams of Nebo
- Rebecca Williams of Valdese