Local students receive academic honors from WCU

CULLOWHEE — Several local students were among the more than 1,900 students named to the chancellor’s list and the more than 1,200 named to the dean’s list at Western Carolina University for the spring 2022 semester.

To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.

Local students recognized for this achievement include:

Carson Berry of Connelly Springs

Caleb Bias of Valdese

Bobbie Brittain of Morganton

Emily Bush of Morganton

Leandra Carroll of Nebo

Ava Clark of Morganton

Kayla Clark of Morganton

Makayla Deel of Nebo

Laura Digh of Morganton

Leah Ervin of Morganton

Caitlin Gauldin of Morganton

Sarah Hamilton of Morganton

Margaret Hampton of Morganton

Abigail Hendricks of Valdese

Gunnar Hudson of Valdese

Makada Hudson of Morganton

Victoria Larmore of Morganton

Katie Lo of Morganton

Samantha Lunsford of Morganton

Brooke Matthews of Morganton

Emma Pressley of Valdese

Mackenzie Pritchard of Rutherford College

Abigail Queen of Morganton

Rebekah Qurollo of Valdese

Jesica Rector-Esquivel of Connelly Springs

Jacy Romero of Morganton

Jasmine Rowland of Morganton

Olivia Russell of Connelly Springs

Mindy Self of Morganton

Landon Shuping of Valdese

Amy Smith of Morganton

Danielle Smith of Morganton

Scottie Tevepaugh of Morganton

Tyanna Treadway of Valdese

Rachel Watts of Valdese

Alyssa Whaley of Hildebran

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.

Local students named to the dean’s list include:

Saydie Bean of Valdese

Leya Brown of Morganton

Hannah Bush of Morganton

Mallory Hartman of Drexel

Orion Hess of Nebo

Michaela Hildebrand of Connelly Springs

Mandie Lowe of Morganton

Shea Owens of Morganton

Aidan Pearson of Nebo

Emily Rees of Connelly Springs

Thomas Siegel of Morganton

Jordan Stevens of Morganton

Rachel Wiles of Morganton

Vanessa Wiles of Morganton

Ethan Williams of Nebo

Rebecca Williams of Valdese