GREENVILLE, S.C. — Charles Gessner of Morganton earned a place on Furman University’s dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. Furman’s dean’s list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system. Gessner’s parents and/or guardians are Kelly Gessner and Martin Gessner.

Furman is a private, undergraduate liberal arts and sciences university of 2,700 students in Greenville, South Carolina. The university is noted for its rigorous academic program and strong faculty, and its 750-acre campus is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful in the nation.

Miami University (Ohio)

OXFORD, Ohio — Abigail Schmidt was named to the Miami University fall 2022-23 president’s list. Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Schmidt, from Hickory, is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Studies.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university in Oxford, Ohio, with a student body of nearly 19,000.

Lincoln Memorial University

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that 556 undergraduate students were placed on the dean’s list for the fall semester of 2022. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester. The following local students were among those honored for this academic achievement:

Madeline Mosteller of Hickory

Benjamin Trimm of Hickory

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies.