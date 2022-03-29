 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local students recognized at state competition

032922-mnh-news-science-fair-p1

These eight middle school students represented Burke County in last weekend’s N.C. Science and Engineering Fair.

 Submitted

Burke County Public Schools were well-represented last weekend at the N.C. Student Academy of Science’s N.C. Science and Engineering Fair.

Eight students from three middle schools were among the 323 students who made the trip to Raleigh on Friday and Saturday.

The Burke County students who participated and their schools are:

  • Luke Borders of East Burke Middle School
  • Hunter Mascroft, East Burke Middle School
  • Reese Garrison, Liberty Middle School
  • Alisha Abernathy, Table Rock Middle School
  • Miracle Covington, Table Rock Middle School
  • Macie Digh, Table Rock Middle School
  • Adyson Allen, Table Rock Middle School
  • Bryant Arrowood, Table Rock Middle School

Five Burke County students earned awards at the fair:

  • Bryant Arrowood — Behavioral science, third place.
  • Macie Digh and Adyson Allen — Chemistry, third place.
  • Hunter Mascroft — Physics, third place.
  • Bryant Arrowood — Biological science A, third place.
