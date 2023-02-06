Morganton Day School sixth through eighth graders recently traveled to Raleigh to compete in the Future City Regional Competition.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 29 middle school teams from across the state gathered to share their city models and innovative ideas for this years challenge — design one innovative and futuristic adaptation and one mitigation strategy to keep the residents of your city healthy and safe from one impact of climate change.

The students imagined what the world could be like in 100 years and wrote an essay describing their futuristic city. They submitted a project plan, created a scale model and developed a seven-minute presentation. On competition day, they spoke with 21 judges and engineers describing their fully developed solution and expressing plans for infrastructure and feasibility based on various locations in the world.

The three teams from MDS worked together, diligently speaking with engineers and periodically traversing the room to support each other and check on the progress of each team.

After lunch, all of the teams and hundreds of parents gathered to receive specialty awards and watch the presentations of the teams with the overall highest scores. MDS’s NeonCity took the stage as one of the final four and, after an outstanding presentation and questions from some of the top engineers in the state, became the North Carolina Future City Regional Competition second-place winner.

Morganton Day School students demonstrated research skills, communication skills, social skills, thinking skills and self-management as they prepared for and confidently represented the school. Each team came home with a specialty award recognizing their innovation and commitment to making the world a better place.

Overall, the students were awarded $1,250, which will go toward MDS’s STEAM program.

MDS won the following awards at the North Carolina Future City competition:

Best Use of Infrastructure: Shiade (sixth grade). This award was given for overall thoughtfulness in the development of utilities, public spaces, transportation, energy sources, waste management, special services and each element of the city that affects the daily lives of citizens. Shiade was well-rounded in accessibility, inclusiveness, and the development of all aspects of the city infrastructure.

Mott MacDonald’s Purpose Award: Bon (seventh/eighth grade). This global engineering, management and development consultancy recognizes students who show potential for developing sustainability and innovative ideas to address climate change. This award was given for the development of ideas that could create lasting change and show commitment to the goal of a sustainable future.

Best Project Plan: NeonCity (seventh/eighth grade). This award was presented by the Future Cities Regional Director to the team who showed agency throughout their project and developed a plan to set and achieve their goals, solve problems, make adjustments as needed, and ensure they are including the strengths and ideas of each team member. These are life-long skills that are the underpinning of this extended project and help students understand the importance of planning, setting goals, and working collaboratively as a team.