Two students from a Hickory high school have been selected to attend Tar Heel Boys State, the premiere summer youth leadership and political affairs program.

Will Choplin and Luke Miller will be rising seniors at University Christian High School when they attend the program sponsored by the American Legion’s Department of North Carolina. They were selected by American Legion Post 48.

Miller, 17, lives in Valdese and is the son of Valerie Nolf-Livingston and Paul Miller. His extracurricular activities include fencing and participating in University Christian’s Envirothon club.

“(Attending Boys State) is important to me because it is an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of government and a way to see what it is like holding an office,” he said via email. “It is also important because it can help me develop my leadership skills.”

Choplin, 16, is the son of Cassidy and Mike Choplin. His extracurricular activities include serving as a class representative on the student council and as a school ambassador. He also is a member of the golf team, Ski Club, National Honors Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Model United Nations and Student Athlete Leadership Team.

“Attending Boy's State is important because it gives young men an outlet to grow and develop their leadership skills in a governmental setting that will yield long-term successes for the future,” he said in an email. “Boy's State is also a unique opportunity to connect and network with other students and leaders.”

Now in its 83rd year, Tar Heel Boys State will be held June 18-24 at Catawba College in Salisbury. The state veterans organization is hoping that a legion of students will attend.

“We’re shooting for 200 (delegates),” Mark Cauble, the Legion’s state program director, said. “It’s looking pretty good. … We can have a maximum of 300.”

The program introduces the students, who are called “delegates,” to the workings of government at the local and state levels through a mix of classroom study and role-playing, such as notionally electing local officials.

“They’ll start at the city level and work their way up,” Cauble said. “There will be a sheriff and mayors (at the local level).

“The whole basis is to run it like North Carolina runs its government from the grassroots up.”

For the state level, the delegates will form two political parties, typically named the Federalists and the Nationalists, which will organize a mock government. Some of the delegates will be elected as legislators, while others are chosen to be judges and governor.

The idea behind the program is “Learn Today to Lead Tomorrow,” the state Legion’s website says.

“It’s a leadership program designed to be a practical way to teach government at the city, county, and state levels," Cauble said. "It teaches them to be a good citizen.”

The program’s roots go back to the early part of the 20th century.

“Boys State started in Illinois in 1935,” Cauble said. “North Carolina was the eighth state to sponsor a Boys State program. The first session was held in 1938.”

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill hosted the first 25 sessions. Wake Forest University was then the site for 38 sessions, followed by Catawba College, which took over in 2003.

Two Tar Heel Boys State delegates will be selected to attend Boys Nation, a similar training program about national government held from July 21-28 in Washington, D.C.

Post 48 recruited candidates from all of the public high schools in the Catawba County and Hickory school systems, the three private high schools in the county and two home-school groups.

Though the official deadline to register for Boys State has passed, Cauble said a few slots might still be available. Any rising or just-graduated senior who is interested should call him at 919-832-7506.

Post 48 gathers at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for a meal followed by a business meeting at 7 p.m. Any honorably discharged veteran who served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, or any serving member of the armed forces is eligible to join. For information or to join, call 828-466-6006.